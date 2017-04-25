Huntingdon Police Reports

DUI — A McKenzie woman was arrested April 11. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Rebecca Roegge, 36, with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent. According to Bennett’s report, Roegge was involved in a car accident on Lexington Street and was unable to stand still or describe what happened. After failing field sobriety tests, she refused to consent to give blood.

Multiple Charges — A Huntingdon man was arrested April 15. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Christopher Medlock, 29, with theft under $1,000, vandalism, and two counts of domestic assault. According to Hugueley’s report, Angel Chaney and her mother, Tiffany Chaney, contacted officers after Medlock had assaulted them. Angel told officers they were visiting Medlock’s grandmother when Medlock arrived. Tiffany has temporary custody of Medlock’s young child and had filed a restraining order against him. Medlock allegedly struck, grabbed at, and pushed both victims before trying to leave with the child. When Angel tried to call 911 from her cell phone, Medlock took the phone and left. When officers arrived, both women had visible signs of assault.

Multiple Charges — A Paris woman and Cedar Grove man were arrested April 17. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Jacqueline Michelle Pierpoint, 26, with theft under $1,000, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule VI marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia and Matthew Cory Davis, 29, with theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Kelley’s report, Pierpoint and Davis took $73.09 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart. While officers were investigating, Pierpoint refused to allow her car to be searched for additional missing merchandise. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of drugs, and officers found a pack of rolling papers, an easy blunt roller, one marijuana joint, and a baggie with methamphetamine.

Disorderly Conduct — A Huntingdon man was arrested April 12. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Paul Michael Jones, 47, with disorderly conduct. According to Bennett’s report, someone reported to officers that Jones had been yelling and cursing in the Wal-Mart parking lot and also punched their car.

Disorderly Conduct — Three Huntingdon men, a Huntingdon woman, and a juvenile were arrested April 17. Patrolman Cody Walker charged Steven L. Stolzman, 23, Anthony Carl Pearson, 26, Regina O’Mahony, 45, a juvenile, and David Myles, 42, with disorderly conduct. According to Walker’s report, officers responded to a fight on McCall Street with Myles, Stolzman, O’Mahony, and the juvenile all involved in the altercation. During investigation, Pearson came to the scene yelling and making threats. He was instructed to go home and not return, but came back and continued to behave belligerently.

Theft — Two Paris women were arrested April 17. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Brandy Marie Marrs, 43, and Hope Renea Littlepage, 43, with theft under $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, the two women took $149.03 worth of items from Wal-Mart.

Theft — A Huntingdon man was arrested April 11. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Ausie William Welch, 43, with criminal trespassing and theft under $1,000. According to Bennett’s report, Jennifer Knight reported to officers that Welch had taken two smart watches from her porch delivered by UPS. When officers found Welch he admitted taking the items.

Multiple Charges — A Jackson man was arrested April 6. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Alan Finch, 30, with theft over $1,000, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. According to Hugueley’s report, officers received a call from Wal-Mart security in regards to Finch pushing a shopping cart full of items and acting suspiciously by watching the door and scanning the parking lot. As officers waited outside, Finch eventually left the store, setting off alarms and avoiding store employees and tried to run away from officers in the parking lot. The total of items taken was $1,865.02.

Theft — A Trezevant woman was cited into court April 13. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Jaime Denise Ramos, 40, with theft under $1,000. According to Barker’s report, officers responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. Ramos had concealed several items while using the self-checkout, attempting to take a total of $77.81 worth of items.

Theft — A McKenzie woman was cited into court April 16. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Brandy Lee Belk, 24, with theft under $1,000. According to Bennett’s report, Wal-Mart security contacted officers in regards to a shoplifter. Belk had attempted to take $72.50 worth of items from the store.

Driving While Revoked — A Huntingdon man was arrested April 15. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Christopher A. Warren, 48, with driving while revoked #2. According to Allen’s report, Warren was seen in front of Rent One with his vehicle idling as he searched the dumpster. When Allen approached Warren, he admitted knowing his license was revoked and that he had driven the vehicle there.

Driving While Suspended — A Bruceton woman was arrested April 15. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Karen Theresa Furr, 59, with driving while suspended #1, violation of light law, and violation of financial responsibility. According to Allen’s report, Furr was stopped while driving a vehicle with a broken taillight. A computer check showed her driver license was suspended. She also admitted to not having insurance.

Driving While Suspended — A Huntingdon man was arrested April 16. Jeffrey W. Harrington, 51, was charged with driving while suspended #4, speeding, expired registration, and violation of financial responsibility. According to the police report, Harrington was stopped for speeding on Veterans Drive. A computer check showed his license to be suspended. In addition, Harrington’s tags were expired and he could not provide proof of insurance.

Criminal Trespassing — A Huntingdon woman was arrested April 16. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Kimberly Boone, 36, with criminal trespassing. According to Bennett’s report, dispatch received a call stating that Boone and Ricky Taylor were at 366 Cotham Drive and not supposed to be on the property. When officers arrived, they found Boone in a back bedroom.

Driving While Revoked — A McKenzie man was arrested April 11. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Matthew T. Swinea, 48, with driving while revoked #1, speeding, and violation of financial responsibility. Sevarns reported that Swinea was stopped for speeding on Lexington Street. A computer check showed his license was revoked. Swinea was unable to provide proof of insurance.