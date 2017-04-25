McKenzie Police Reports

Leaving the scene of an accident (property damage) / driving unregistered vehicle — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, on April 23 at approximately 10:18 p.m., the officer, accompanied by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, was dispatched to a residence located on Como Street in reference to mailboxes being damaged by a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with William Terry Howell, Como Street, McKenzie, who stated that the mailboxes of he and his neighbor, Georgette D. Sumrok, Como Street, McKenzie, had been destroyed. The officer observed that tire marks led from the mailboxes down Como Street. MPD Patrolman Billy King followed the tire marks to a vehicle located in the parking lot of Bethel University pool and Bethel security was contacted and assisted in locating the driver, identified as Destiny Renee Morris, 20, Byrd Lane, Lavinia, by telephone and advising her to meet with the officers. Upon arrival, Morris told officers she swerved to miss a deer and ran off the road but did report hitting the mailboxes due to the tags on the vehicle she impacted the mailboxes with not being registered to that vehicle but to another vehicle she owned. The report stated that the officer, upon smelling the odor of alcoholic beverage on Morris, was informed by her that she had consumed three shots of vodka earlier in the morning prior to the accident but was not intoxicated at that time. Sobriety field testing affirmed her sobriety. Morris agreed to pay for the mailboxes and poles valued at $700 and fix both yards. She was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offenses.

Public intoxication / placing 911 calls in non-emergency situations — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Kyle Beauchamp, on April 23 at approximately 6:10 p.m., Timothy R. Cook, 50, Allen Trailer Court, McKenzie, called MPD from a residence located on Winston Avenue requesting an officer take him to jail because he was intoxicated. Sergeant Beauchamp, accompanied by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, later located Cook walking on East Walnut Avenue and smelling of intoxicating beverage. After admitting to being intoxicated, the officers were informed by dispatch that Cook had an active warrant out of Carroll County for misusing 911 via non-emergency calling. Cook was transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offenses.

DUI / driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on April 21 the officer responded to a call about a possible intoxicated driver in a blue-colored, 1980 Buick Riviera entering McKenzie on Old McKenzie Highway. After following the vehicle a short distance, the officer conducted a traffic stop as the driver, identified as Jason Alexander Anderson, 20, Old Stage Road, Huntingdon, turned right onto a one-way street before stopping the vehicle. Informing the officer that he did not have a driver license, Anderson provided his name and birth date. A computer check revealed that Anderson’s driver license was revoked for failing to satisfy fines in Carroll County. After observing that Anderson’s eyes were blood shot, the officer administered field sobriety testing in which Anderson performed poorly. After admitting to officers that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the morning and had been around marijuana all day, Anderson was transported to McKenzie Regional Hospital where he submitted to blood alcohol testing prior to being transported to Carroll County Jail. Anderson’s car was inventoried and towed to D& D Service Center vehicle lot.

Vandalism / burglary — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on April 20 at approximately 8:05 a.m., the officer responded to a call regarding an attempted break-in at McKenzie Auto Parts Store located on Highland Drive. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with store owner Rusty Newman who stated that sometime between April 19 at 5:15 p.m. and April 20 at 5:07 a.m., someone had possibly tried to drill into the lock on the front door of the store. Newman said he noticed the damage when he attempted to open the locked door with his key and the key would not fit. A search of the building revealed no signs of attempted forced entry around the store. Newman was advised that extra police patrols would be employed around his store.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Frank McGee, on April 19 at approximately 8:23 p.m., the officer, accompanied by MPD patrolman Austin Jones, was dispatched to Wyatt Coin Laundry located on South Main Street regarding a couple feuding in the rear parking lot. Upon arrival, the officer observed a woman, identified as Crystal G. Phelps, 40, Wheeler Street, Dyersburg, and a man identified as Michael W. Welch, 37, Paris Street, McKenzie. Speaking with Phelps, the officer, after observing injuries to her forehead and below her right eye, was told by Phelps that her boyfriend, Welch, had allegedly slapped her in the face causing her to fall into a door knob before throwing her onto a bed and continuing to hit her. The report noted that Welch had two warrants out of Dyer County for violation of probation and failure to appear. Welch was arrested and charged with the listed offense.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher, on April 18 at approximately 10:15 p.m., MPD received a call regarding a domestic dispute occurring at a residence located on North Main Street. Upon arrival at the residence, the officer spoke with Whitney L. Kirkpatrick, 19, who stated she arrived home around 10:00 p.m. because she had received a call from a neighbor stating that Kirkpatrick’s mother, identified as Pamela S. Taylor, 45, same address listed, was making a lot of noise. Kirkpatrick stated that after finding her mother in an intoxicated state, she tried to calm her down before the situation escalated and her mother began throwing items at her and pushed her. After observing broken items and a pint of liquor in the living room and red marks on Kirkpatrick’s person, the officer placed Taylor under arrest for the listed offense and transported her to Carroll County Jail with bond set at $1,000.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on April 17, Tiffany Michelle Owens, 27, Hamilton Street, McKenzie reported that her black and yellow-colored Craftsman 21-inch, 163 cc push mower with bagger valued at $290 had been stolen from the carport of her residence. The matter remains under investigation.