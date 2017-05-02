CALENDAR

MHS BETA CLUB SPAGHETTI DINNER

McKenzie High School Beta Club is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner on Tuesday, May 16, 4:30- 6:30 p.m. at JT’s Grill, Cedar Street, in downtown McKenzie. Dine in or carry out. Tickets can be purchased from MHS Beta students for $7.00. The meal includes spaghetti, drink, and dessert. For more information, phone Beth Bailey at 731-358-8383, or Kevin Gallimore at 731-352-2133.

MOUNT NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST SCHEDULE CHANGE

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 371 Holcomb Street, Hollow Rock, has changed it service times. The time changes, effective January 2017, are as follows: Sunday School starts at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship service starts at 10:00 a.m. Wallace Cunningham is the Pastor.

GLEASON FIRE DEPT. GRILLED CHICKEN FUNDRAISER

The Gleason Fire Department is holding its annual Grilled Chicken Sale Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station. The $6 plate includes a grilled chicken half, baked beans, slaw and bread.

GLEASON FLEA, FARMERS’ MARKET

The Gleason Flea and Farmers’ Market has returned and moved to the Gazelle Grounds. The grounds are open each Thursday from 6 a.m. till 12 p.m.

GLEASON ROTARY CLUB BLOOD DRIVE

The Gleason Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive at the Gleason First United Methodist Church on May 3 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WEST CARROLL BOARD MEETING

The West Carroll Board of Education meets Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at the West Carroll District Office. Agenda includes: architect’s report regarding concession stands/press boxes, presentation by FCCLA Food Innovations Group, discuss, approve 2017-2018 school supply lists, discuss/approve 2018 Washington, DC overnight trip (second reading), discuss/ approve Board Policy social media and text messaging (second reading), discuss/approve Board Policy vacations and holidays (first reading), discuss/approve adding Six Flags over St. Louis and Drum Corp Competition in Middle TN to approved field trip list, discuss adding electronic devices for student use, and director updates on the Summer Feeding Program, ReadtoBeReady Grant approved, and distribution of school handbooks for approval at June meeting.

COLES CHAPEL CME CHURCH HOMECOMING

Coles Chapel CME Church is celebrating its annual homecoming Sunday, May 7, at 1263 Pioneer Road, Henry. Dr. Reo Dudley Edwards will be speaking at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at 1:302:15 After lunch, Reverend Wilma Pearson will speak. Everyone is invited.

GREATER ENON BAPTIST CHURCH CHICKEN COOKING

Greater Enon Baptist Church is cooking barbecue ribs, chicken, pulled pork and more on Friday, May 5, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The church is located at 103 Chestnut Avenue, McKenzie. Phone 731-4154396 or 731-418-200.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD TO MEET

McKenzie Industrial Board meets Thursday, May 4, 6:00 p.m. at the former railroad depot.

COUNTY PURCHASING COMMITTEE TO MEET

The Carroll County Purchasing Committee meets Tuesday, May 9 at 9 a.m. in the conference room at the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

WESTPORT MISSIONARY BAPTIST YOUTH NIGHT

Westport Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to Youth Night service on Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Bro. Ken Oldham. The pastor is Bro. Chris Wallace.

CARROLL COUNTY CHAMBER GOLF TOURNAMENT

The Carroll County Chamber golf tournament is Thursday, May 18 at the Carroll Lake Golf Course. Anyone can play, volunteer, or sponsor. Before the event, volunteers can help with goody bags (100 items), hole sponsors, teams (limit 22). On the day of, volunteers can help with setup from 9 a.m. until noon and includes distribute hole sponsor signs and refreshments. Lunch and registration is from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Tournament activities are from 12:45 p.m. until 5 p.m. and include: hole watcher, refreshment cart, and putting contest Hole sponsorship is $100 per 12”x18” sign that includes only the business name or person’s name. Deadline is May 11.

The golf tournament 4-person scramble shotgun is at 12:45 p.m. The all inclusive package is $300 for Chamber Members and $350 for Non-Chamber Members. It includes any cost item associated with the tournament including Hole #4 20ft. ball advance, 4 people at putting contest and Hole #16 1 free drive.

Please contact the Chamber if you are interested in any of these great networking opportunities: 731-986-4664 or cchamber@earthlink. net.

YARD SALE AT CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH

Christ Lutheran Church, 3235 Highway 79 South, Paris, will have a yard sale Thursday, May 4 from 3-6 p.m. and Friday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oodles of goodies too many to mention.

LIBERTY ALL HOMECOMING

The annual First Sunday in May Homecoming at Liberty All United Methodist Church, 2415 Old Stage Road, Huntingdon is Sunday, May 7. Morning worship service begins at 10 a.m., with Brother Michael Ridgely preaching, followed by singing by the Thomas Family and Gospel Edition. A noon meal will then be shared in the church. After the meal, people can visit and walk over the cemetery as they wish. Everyone is invited.

BENEFIT FOR LINDA CHERRY

The West Carroll community, along with Rogers Hydrant Services and Wilson Heating and Air Conditioning, is sponsoring a benefit for Linda Cherry on Friday, May 5 at the McLemoresville Activities Center. Planned activities include: Lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — $7 for BBQ bologna or ribeye sandwich, bag of chips, and a drink. Local delivery available to businesses and schools.

Spaghetti Supper from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — $8 adults, $5 children 10 and under for spaghetti with sauce, bread, salad, dessert and a drink.

Silent Auction from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — there will be lots of great items to bid on including cakes and pies.

We are asking for your participation at the events and your donations for the auction. Any donation of new items or gift certificates to services you provide will be auctioned and all the proceeds will go to the Cherry family to help with medical and traveling expenses.. Linda has been a member of our community for many years. She is fighting cancer and seeking treatment at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. The family is struggling with expenses occurring because of their battle.

Items needed: hoagie buns, hamburger buns, chips, BBQ sauce, aluminum foil, can drinks, charcoal, bologna sticks, take out trays, plastic silverware, Styrofoam bowls, and dessert items for the Spaghetti supper and auction items.

You may bring donations to Rogers Hydrant Services or Wilson Heating and Air Conditioning on or before May 4 during regular business hours. Both businesses are located on Hwy 77A just outside McLemoresville toward Atwood. Baked goods for the auction will be accepted the day of the events, May 5 at the Activities Center in McLemoresville.

For more information contact Rogers Hydrant Service at 731535-3700 or Wilson Heating & Air Conditioning at 731-986-7999 or Jenny Mims at 731-415-3760.

MCKENZIE CITY-WIDE YARD SALE THIS WEEKEND

The McKenzie City-Wide Yard Sale is Friday and Saturday, May 5-6. Call 352-2332 or stop by McKenzie City Hall to register your address by May 2 at noon. It is free to register. Maps with all the addresses will be available Thursday, May 4 at McKenzie City Hall. If you have questions, please contact Nancy Jarred at 731-514-8761.

IRIS RHIZONES FOR SALE

Iris rhizones in many colors are for sale to benefit First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McKenzie. Call 731-352-3252 around 11:30 a.m. or come by 65 Taylor Road, McKenzie after 5:00 p.m.

T.A.R.P. SHOE COLLECTION FUNDRAISER

T.A.R.P. (Training, Advocacy, Referral, Peer Support Transitions) Center for independent living is collecting new and gently used shoes in good condition as a fundraising effort for direct assistance to people with disabilities in our community. This assistance may be a ramp, assistive technology, durable medical equipment of communicative devices. The community is being asked to help fund this important social enterprise. T.A.R.P Center will be collecting shoes until June 1 with a goal of collecting 3,000 pairs of shoes. T.A.R.P. Center is located at 1027 Mineral Wells Avenue, Suite 3, Paris. For more information, call 1-731-644-0026.

BRUCETON IN MAY FESTIVAL

The sixteenth annual Bruceton in May Festival is fast approaching. Make your plans to attend May 13 for food, entertainment, train rides, games, petting zoo, dog show and much more. Spend the day then relax and enjoy the sounds of the Paula Bridges Band at 5 p.m. For more information call city hall at 731-586-2401.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-418-2772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

BETHEL UNIVERSITY WATER AEROBICS

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Tuesday at noon and Friday at 1:30 p.m. Each one-hour session is $3.

DUCK-CALLING CONTEST

Final Flight Outfitters Inc., located between Martin and Union City on Highway 431 is hosting the U.S. Open Regional, Grand American Regional and Bayou de Chein Regional duck calling contests on Saturday, May 13. Winners of each regional contest qualify to compete in the annual World Duck Calling Contest held in Stuttgart Arkansas Thanksgiving weekend. Also, Final Flight will be hosting the Tennessee State Duck Calling contest. This contest is only open to Tennessee residents of which the winner will also be qualified for the World Duck Calling Contest. Please call Final Flight Outfitters for contest start times and more information (731) 885-5056.

BMH-HUNTINGDON DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon is offering a free diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, to Tennessee residents who meet certain criteria. It is designed to help those most at risk for diabetes and provides the tools needed to make healthy lifestyle choices. For 16 weeks, participants will meet weekly with program participants for weigh-ins, learn how to make healthier food choices, and exercise at least 150 minutes per week. These lifestyle changes may help participants lose weight, and have proven to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk. At the end of 16 weeks, you will then meet once a month for the next six months for support and to ensure successful habits take hold. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Centers of Disease Control and funded by the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes Grant. Sign up today by contacting Cindy Cole, RN, at 731-986-7096 or cindy.cole2@bmhcc.org.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!

WEST TENNESSEE ARTISAN TRAIL IS AT THE DIXIE

The Dixie Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center in Huntingdon is hosting the West Tennessee Artisan Trail’s “Fine art, fine life” exhibit from May 6 – July 29 with an artists’ reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 6 in the Ballroom Gallery.

“Fine art, fine life” will feature 12 juried artisans sharing their creative journey in art mediums such as pottery, woodturning, jewelry, paintings, photography, textiles and sculpture. These artisans include: Jan Strickland, pottery; Libby Lynch, jewelry; Wanda Stanfill, painter, sculptor; Andrew Boks, abstract artist; Greg Phillips, woodturning; Hattie Duncan, sculptor; Janice Sumler, painter; Lisa Garner, textiles; Jacque Hillman, jewelry; Jesse Hillman, photography; Lisa Kersey, painter; Dennis Fischer, woodturning.

The West Tennessee Artisan Trail was created in 2015 to provide regional artists the opportunity to show and sell through local festivals, gallery shows and pop-up shops. Membership is based on judges’ selections following an application process.

The Dixie is located at 191 Court Square in Huntingdon. For more information about The Dixie, call (731) 986-2100. For more information about the West Tennessee Artisan Trail, call (731) 394-2894.

DERBY DAY IS SATURDAY

HUNTINGDON — If you’re on this side of the Kentucky line on Derby Day, you don’t want to miss the best Derby party around. Head on over to the 6th Annual Derby Day at The Dixie on Saturday, May 6.

Derby Day at The Dixie is a free event to the public. We usher in the big race with a good oldfashioned tailgate party starting at 3 p.m. outside with The Cherry Avenue Band playing some of the best bluegrass music around. Lots of good Southern food, fun and fellowship and let’s not forget about the fast horses!

Our sponsor, Huntingdon Animal Clinic, will have a thoroughbred racehorse on hand along with a jockey for photos.

There are great auction items given by local businesses for both the silent auction and the live auction. Auction proceeds benefit The Dixie’s Academic Enrichment programs. At 5 p.m., we move inside The Dixie to cheer on our favorite horses as we enjoy the greatest two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby, on the big screen in the Hal Holbrook Theatre.

Awards are given for the Best Derby Hat (women), Best Derby Attire (men and children), Best Derby Dish, Best Derby Pie and Best Tailgate!

There will be plenty of crafts and games for the children.

While we do give awards for Derby attire, please dress as you like for this fun filled day!

If you would like to host your own tent at the tailgate party, please contact Teresa Carter at (731) 614-7487. You can decorate your tent, invite your friends and provide your favorite food.

Otherwise, feel free to grab a lawn chair and come on out to Derby Day at The Dixie!

For more information, visit dixiepac. net or phone the box office at (731) 986-2100.