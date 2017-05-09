CALENDAR

CCHS DOG SHOW

The Carroll County Humane Society will sponsor a Dog Show at Bruceton in May on Saturday, May 13 at the Bruceton City Park. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the show starts at 11:00 a.m. $10.00 entry fee covers up to three categories per dog. First, second and third place ribbons will be awarded and a trophy to the People’s Choice Award winner. Categories are Glamour Girl, Mr. Dreamboat, Best Trick, Perfect Puppy (6 months and under), Most Obedient, Best Junior Showmanship (children 12 and under), Most Mysterious Mutt (mixed breeds), and People’s Choice Award. For more information, call 731-5867453.

HOMECOMING AT EPHESUS CHURCH

Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Homecoming on May 21. Church begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will follow church. Ephesus Church Road is located in Hollow Rock.

HUNTINGDON HEALTH, REHAB EVENTS

May 15-19 is Nursing Home Week. May 15 — Train ride at 9 a.m. and petting zoo from 2-4 p.m.-circus day. May 16 — 2 p.m. Banana split contest-sports day. May 17 — 1:30 p.m. Chili cook off–wild west day. May 18 — Family night-pictures with family / finger foods provided. May 19 — Fiesta Day-Taco bar / hula hoop contest.

Also on the May 17, we will have an art show/contest. Mrs. Penny Smith’s art class of Huntingdon High School has painted pictures for our residents. The residents and community will vote on first, second, and third place winners from 3-5 p.m. on May 17.

MHS BETA CLUB SPAGHETTI DINNER

McKenzie High School Beta Club is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner on Tuesday, May 16, 4:30- 6:30 p.m. at JT’s Grill, Cedar Street, in downtown McKenzie. Dine in or carry out. Tickets can be purchased from MHS Beta students for $7.00. The meal includes spaghetti, drink, and dessert. For more information, phone Beth Bailey at 731-358-8383, or Kevin Gallimore at 731-352-2133.

MOUNT NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH SCHEDULE CHANGE

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 371 Holcomb Street, Hollow Rock, has changed it service times. The time changes, effective January 2017, are as follows: Sunday School starts at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Wallace Cunningham is the pastor.

CALEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST HOMECOMING

Caledonia Missionary Baptist Church is having Homecoming May 21. Singing begins 1:30 with the King Crusaders. Church is Highway 140, 1 mile past Republic Builders, McKenzie.

WEST TENNESSEE SARCOIDOSIS SUPPORT GROUP

West Tennessee Sarcoidosis Support Group meets Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to noon at Reedy Creek Baptist Church, McLemoresville. For more information, phone 731-986-9832 or 731-697-3912.

WOMEN IN WHITE HATS

Women of Color presents Glorifying Women in White Hats, May 13, 2:30 p.m. at Webb School, McKenzie. Attendees are encouraged to wear a white hat.

CARROLL COUNTY CHAMBER GOLF TOURNAMENT

The Carroll County Chamber golf tournament is Thursday, May 18 at the Carroll Lake Golf Course. Anyone can play, volunteer, or sponsor. Before the event, volunteers can help with goody bags (100 items), hole sponsors, teams (limit 22). On the day of, volunteers can help with setup from 9 a.m. until noon and includes distribute hole sponsor signs and refreshments. Lunch and registration is from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Tournament activities are from 12:45 p.m. until 5 p.m. and include: hole watcher, refreshment cart, and putting contest Hole sponsorship is $100 per 12”x18” sign that includes only the business name or person’s name. Deadline is May 11.

The golf tournament 4-person scramble shotgun is at 12:45 p.m. The all inclusive package is $300 for Chamber Members and $350 for Non-Chamber Members. It includes any cost item associated with the tournament including Hole #4 20 ft. ball advance, 4 people at putting contest and Hole #16 1 free drive.

Please contact the Chamber if you are interested in any of these great networking opportunities: 731-986-4664 or cchamber@ earthlink.net.

HCMC HEALTH SCREENING AT CP CHURCH

Henry County Medical Center is offering health screens at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 16835 Highland Drive, McKenzie on Friday, May 12, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free finger stick for blood sugars, osteoporosis screening, and blood pressure check. Cholesterol tests offered for $3.00 with full lipid panel for $10. Fasting for eight hours required for accurate results.

T.A.R.P. SHOE COLLECTION FUNDRAISER

T.A.R.P. (Training, Advocacy, Referral, Peer Support Transitions) Center for independent living is collecting new and gently used shoes in good condition as a fundraising effort for direct assistance to people with disabilities in our community. This assistance may be a ramp, assistive technology, durable medical equipment of communicative devices. The community is being asked to help fund this important social enterprise. T.A.R.P Center will be collecting shoes until June 1 with a goal of collecting 3,000 pairs of shoes. T.A.R.P. Center is located at 1027 Mineral Wells Avenue, Suite 3, Paris. For more information, call 1-731-644-0026.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-4182772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

BETHEL UNIVERSITY WATER AEROBICS

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. until noon. Each one-hour session is $3.

DUCK CALLING CONTEST

Final Flight Outfitters Inc., located between Martin and Union City on Highway 431 is hosting the U.S. Open Regional, Grand American Regional and Bayou de Chein Regional duck calling contests on Saturday, May 13. Winners of each regional contest qualify to compete in the annual World Duck Calling Contest held in Stuttgart Arkansas Thanksgiving weekend. Also, Final Flight will be hosting the Tennessee State Duck Calling contest. This contest is only open to Tennessee residents of which the winner will also be qualified for the World Duck Calling Contest. Please call Final Flight Outfitters for contest start times and more information (731) 885-5056.

E911 BOARD TO MEET

The board of directors for the Carroll County E911 Communications District is Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

BMH- HUNTINGDON OFFERING DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon is offering a free diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, to Tennessee residents who meet certain criteria. It is designed to help those most at risk for diabetes and provides the tools needed to make healthy lifestyle choices. For 16 weeks, participants will meet weekly with program participants for weigh-ins, learn how to make healthier food choices, and exercise at least 150 minutes per week. These lifestyle changes may help participants lose weight, and have proven to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk. At the end of 16 weeks, you will then meet once a month for the next six months for support and to ensure successful habits take hold. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Centers of Disease Control and funded by the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes Grant. Sign up today by contacting Cindy Cole, RN, at 731-986-7096 or cindy. cole2@bmhcc.org.

BRUCETON IN MAY FESTIVAL

The sixteenth annual Bruceton in May Festival is fast approaching. Make your plans to attend May 13 for food, entertainment, train rides, games, petting zoo, dog show and much more. Spend the day then relax and enjoy the sounds of the Paula Bridges Band at 5 p.m. For more information call city hall at 731-586-2401.

MCKENZIE- CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday. Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!