Carroll County Grand Jury Indictments

David Rodney Arnold II-aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic assault.

Cory Lee Braden-theft of property-$ 10,000-$60,000.

Crystal Renee Bratton-failure to appear-felony, aggravated burglary, theft of property-$ 500-$1,000.

Jason Brandon Browning-resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon), false reports-attempt.

Jessie Freeman Butler-drivers license to be carried and exhibited, theft of property-$ 1,000-$2,500, simple possession / casual exchange, aggravated burglary. Austin Bradley Cantrell-evading arrest, failure to appear-felony, reckless endangerment-deadly weapon involved, theft of property-$2,500-$10,000.

Beverly Ann Cole-driving while license revoked, simple possession / casual exchange, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, schedule II drugs: deliver, sell, possess, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, simple possession / casual exchange.

Jonathan William Cozart-theft (up to $1,000), simple possession / casual exchange, theft of property-$ 1,000 to $2,500 / two counts, assault-bodily injury, theft (up to $1,000), possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, possession firearm intent to go armed-dangerous felony, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent-1/2 gram-drug free zone, resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon).

Michael Lee Crews-domestic assault.

Trey Dylan Crowden-statutory rape.

Alan Scott Davis-second degree murder-attempt, possess firearm intent to go armed-dangerous felony. Johnny Cecil Aldridge-sexual battery / three counts.

Joshua Lynn Ellis-speeding, light law-motor vehicle, evading arrest, obedience to any required traffic control device, reckless endangerment-deadly weapon involved, vehicle registration- improper use, driving on roadways laned for traffic, theft of property-$1,000-$10,000, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, drivers to exhibit due care, driving while license revoked.

Curtis Lynn Hall-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, use of off-road vehicle on highway, simple possession / casual exchange, evading arrest.

Gailya Lynn Hardin-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.

Thomas Augusta Harris-registration certificate must be carried, seatbelt-18 and older, financial responsibility law, habitual traffic offender.

Jordan Ray Hart-possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, failure to appear- felony, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.

Terry Lee Hopper-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.

Billy Leon Jessee-initiate manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Jazz Rashad Johnson-domestic assault, criminal trespass.

Joseph Martindale Joyner-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, simple possession / casual exchange.

Whitley Lanette Lambert-failure to appear-felony, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Gregory Alan Laudermilk- contraband in penal facility.

Jimmy Max Lee-aggravated assault.

Kasey Christian Lemke-domestic assault, aggravated assault.

Richard Donald Leonard-theft of property-$10,000-$60,000, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary.

Nicholas Jarrett Luther-theft of property-$500-$1,000, theft (up to $500), burglary-other than habitation, aggravated burglary.

Melinda Maupin-criminal impersonation, meth-possess or casual exchange, obedience to any required traffic control device, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Christopher Ray Medlock-aggravated burglary, theft (up to $1,000).

Trey Dashaun Mitchell-domestic assault, aggravated assault.

Adrian Markell Nesbitt-possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, driving while license suspended, schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, aggravated burglary, vandalism-$1,000-$10,000.

Gary Wayne Norwood-aggravated assault / two counts.

Kathy Peach-aggravated assault, domestic assault.

Phillip Anthony Quinn-assault- bodily injury.

Thomas Michael Scrivner-aggravated burglary, driving while license revoked, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities possess / barter / give away legend drug, vandalism (up to $1,000).

Daisie Michelle Ann Seivers- DUI #1 / two counts, driving while license suspended.

James Douglas Smith-methpossess or casual exchange, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Matthew Steven Smith-driving while license suspended.

Bobbie Jean Sortor-rape of a child / three counts, rape.

Susan Rachel Sortor-child abuse-fail to report.

Ralph Carthell Sweat-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, seatbelt-18 and older, speeding.

Christopher Antonio Taylor- possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.

Joshua Morgan Taylor-theft of property-$1,000-$2,500 / three counts.

Stephanie Michelle Thomley- meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, simple possession / casual exchange.