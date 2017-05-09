Carroll County Grand Jury Indictments
David Rodney Arnold II-aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic assault.
Cory Lee Braden-theft of property-$ 10,000-$60,000.
Crystal Renee Bratton-failure to appear-felony, aggravated burglary, theft of property-$ 500-$1,000.
Jason Brandon Browning-resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon), false reports-attempt.
Jessie Freeman Butler-drivers license to be carried and exhibited, theft of property-$ 1,000-$2,500, simple possession / casual exchange, aggravated burglary. Austin Bradley Cantrell-evading arrest, failure to appear-felony, reckless endangerment-deadly weapon involved, theft of property-$2,500-$10,000.
Beverly Ann Cole-driving while license revoked, simple possession / casual exchange, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, schedule II drugs: deliver, sell, possess, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, simple possession / casual exchange.
Jonathan William Cozart-theft (up to $1,000), simple possession / casual exchange, theft of property-$ 1,000 to $2,500 / two counts, assault-bodily injury, theft (up to $1,000), possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, possession firearm intent to go armed-dangerous felony, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent-1/2 gram-drug free zone, resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon).
Michael Lee Crews-domestic assault.
Trey Dylan Crowden-statutory rape.
Alan Scott Davis-second degree murder-attempt, possess firearm intent to go armed-dangerous felony. Johnny Cecil Aldridge-sexual battery / three counts.
Joshua Lynn Ellis-speeding, light law-motor vehicle, evading arrest, obedience to any required traffic control device, reckless endangerment-deadly weapon involved, vehicle registration- improper use, driving on roadways laned for traffic, theft of property-$1,000-$10,000, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, drivers to exhibit due care, driving while license revoked.
Curtis Lynn Hall-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, use of off-road vehicle on highway, simple possession / casual exchange, evading arrest.
Gailya Lynn Hardin-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.
Thomas Augusta Harris-registration certificate must be carried, seatbelt-18 and older, financial responsibility law, habitual traffic offender.
Jordan Ray Hart-possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, failure to appear- felony, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.
Terry Lee Hopper-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.
Billy Leon Jessee-initiate manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.
Jazz Rashad Johnson-domestic assault, criminal trespass.
Joseph Martindale Joyner-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, simple possession / casual exchange.
Whitley Lanette Lambert-failure to appear-felony, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.
Gregory Alan Laudermilk- contraband in penal facility.
Jimmy Max Lee-aggravated assault.
Kasey Christian Lemke-domestic assault, aggravated assault.
Richard Donald Leonard-theft of property-$10,000-$60,000, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary.
Nicholas Jarrett Luther-theft of property-$500-$1,000, theft (up to $500), burglary-other than habitation, aggravated burglary.
Melinda Maupin-criminal impersonation, meth-possess or casual exchange, obedience to any required traffic control device, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.
Christopher Ray Medlock-aggravated burglary, theft (up to $1,000).
Trey Dashaun Mitchell-domestic assault, aggravated assault.
Adrian Markell Nesbitt-possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, driving while license suspended, schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, aggravated burglary, vandalism-$1,000-$10,000.
Gary Wayne Norwood-aggravated assault / two counts.
Kathy Peach-aggravated assault, domestic assault.
Phillip Anthony Quinn-assault- bodily injury.
Thomas Michael Scrivner-aggravated burglary, driving while license revoked, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities possess / barter / give away legend drug, vandalism (up to $1,000).
Daisie Michelle Ann Seivers- DUI #1 / two counts, driving while license suspended.
James Douglas Smith-methpossess or casual exchange, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.
Matthew Steven Smith-driving while license suspended.
Bobbie Jean Sortor-rape of a child / three counts, rape.
Susan Rachel Sortor-child abuse-fail to report.
Ralph Carthell Sweat-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, seatbelt-18 and older, speeding.
Christopher Antonio Taylor- possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.
Joshua Morgan Taylor-theft of property-$1,000-$2,500 / three counts.
Stephanie Michelle Thomley- meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, simple possession / casual exchange.