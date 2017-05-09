Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Assault — A Bruceton woman was arrested May 5 following a domestic incident. Deputy Jackie Edwards charged Nikisha Allene Gipson, 30, of 3005 Bruceton Vale Road with assault. Edwards reported that deputies were dispatched to Gipson’s home. Gipson told deputies she and Justin Searatt had been arguing when she told him to get his things and leave. Searatt told deputies he had been gathering his things when she pulled a handgun out and said she was going to shoot him. A witness confirmed that Searatt took the handgun from Gipson and secured it.

Assault — A Lavinia man was arrested May 3 for allegedly choking his girlfriend. Deputy Michael Mulligan charged Kyle Leon Crews, 26, of 2845 Little Grove Road with domestic assault and aggravated assault. According to Mulligan’s report, Crews’ girlfriend filed a complaint with deputies that on May 1 during an argument at their residence, Crews choked her with both his hands and a belt.

Evading Arrest — A Hollow Rock woman was arrested and a Huntingdon man was cited into court during an April 30 traffic stop. Deputy Michael Smith charged Britany Roberson, 30, of 83 Cemetery Boundary Rd Apartment B105 with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, DUI, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility, and violation of registration law. Danny Gant, 42, of 655 Pate Road was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Smith’s report, he saw a Honda driving erratically at a high rate of speed while he was on patrol. As Smith attempted to stop the vehicle, a passenger finally pulled the emergency brake, forcing the car to stop. Roberson was the driver, and had a warrant out for her arrest. Trooper Tyler Milam arrived and performed field sobriety tests. The passenger, Gant, had a syringe sticking out of his back pocket as he got out of the car.

Theft — Authorities are investigating a case of theft. Pam and Tim Castleman of McKenzie reported to deputies on May 3 that their cars had been broken into during the night and several items, including a purse, tools, knives, radar detectors, and a GMC truck computer programmer, were taken. They were also dog-sitting two dogs, a threelegged saint Bernard and a black mixed breed dog with large ears, which went missing overnight.

Fraud — Deputies are investigating a case of fraud. Paul Blair of Cedar Grove reported to deputies on April 28 that someone had used his information to file for unemployment with the state, but that he was still employed and had not permitted anyone to do so.

Driving While Suspended

— A Huntingdon man was cited into court during an April 30 traffic stop. Deputy Christopher Adams charged Logan Dodd, 27, of 407 Jamison Court with driving on a suspended license. Adams reported that Dodd was stopped while driving for swerving. A computer check showed his license to be suspended.

Driving While Suspended

— A Hollow Rock man was cited into court during an April 30 traffic stop. Deputy Christopher Adams charged William Coleman, 47, of 378 Main Street with driving on a suspended license. Adams reported that he observed Coleman driving and confirmed with dispatch that his license was suspended.

Driving While Suspended

— A Hollow Rock man was cited into court during a May 2 traffic stop. Deputy Eric Sawyers charged Raymond Starnes, 34, of 3040 North Street with driving on a suspended license. Sawyers reported that Starnes was stopped for driving recklessly. After being stopped, Starnes initially gave deputes a false name. He later admitted to being Starnes and admitted that he knew his license was suspended.