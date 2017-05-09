BRUCETON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Home Burglarized, Juvenile Charged

According to a report submitted by Bruceton Police Department Chief Ronnie Stewart, one juvenile is being charged in connection with a burglary / theft at the residence of Larry and Brenda Spencer.

Stewart noted that additional leads are being investigated with additional arrests forthcoming.

According to Stewart’s report, on May 11 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., person or persons broke into the residence of Larry and Brenda Spencer and ransacked the home.

A safe located in the bedroom of the home was taken that contained jewelry, rings, watches, silver coins and old money.

In addition, gun cabinets were broken into and eight firearms were taken. The items included (1) Winchester 12-gauge pump shotgun with serial number #1479780 valued at $200; (1) Ithaca 16-gauge pump shotgun valued at $400; (1) Remington .22 automatic valued at $350; (1) Remington 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun with side hammer valued at $400 and (1) Remington 12-gauge hammerless double-barrel shotgun circa 1927 valued at $800.

Stewart said that a juvenile had been charged with the burglary and more arrests were expected.

He said, “We are currently interviewing people and following leads in regard to the break-in and should have more information available to provide to the media as it becomes available.”