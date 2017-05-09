Huntingdon Police Reports

Drug Possession — Two Huntingdon women were arrested April 26 during a police search of a Huntingdon residence. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Jennifer Wilkes, 33, with possession of schedule II with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia and Kerri E. Sexton, 24, with simple possession schedule VI, possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Hedge’s report, officers searched the home of Wilkes. They found a bottle with her name on it that contained crack cocaine. A set of digital scales and baggies were also found. In the living room a glass bottle with marijuana and a pipe were found, and Sexton claimed them. In Sexton’s car, two clonazepam pills were found.

Disorderly Conduct — A Huntingdon woman was arrested April 28. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Traci L. McDaniel-Davenport of 249 McCall Street with disorderly conduct. According to Allen’s report, officers were dispatched to McDaniel-Davenport’s address for the fourth time in a month on a disorderly conduct call. Neighbors told officers she had been yelling at children playing outside. She told officers she was tired of hearing the neighborhood children.

Vandalism — Authorities are investigating a case of vandalism. Patrolman Paul Hugueley responded to a report of vandalism on April 28. According to his report, a Drew Court resident witnessed Gerald Taylor kicking a Nissan Altima and throwing his drink at it. Sarah Wortham, the car’s primary driver, later arrived and confirmed that damages to the vehicle were new. Later, Wortham’s car was vandalized again. Words and other graffiti were scratched into the car.