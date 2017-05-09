Breaking News
McKenzie High School Beta Club Spaghetti Dinner

The McKenzie High School Beta Club is having a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Tuesday, May 16 at JT’s Grill in McKenzie from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $7.00 and includes spaghetti, bread, dessert, and a drink. Tickets are pre-sale only and may be purchased from any MHS Beta Student or by contacting Mr. Kevin Gallimore or Mrs. Beth Bailey at McKenzie High School. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help offset the cost for the 2017-2018 State Beta Convention.

