McKenzie High School Beta Club Spaghetti Dinner

This week is going to be very busy!



Area graduations kick off tomorrow (Thursday, May 11, 2017) with West Carroll's graduation.

We are working on our annual graduation keepsake edition this week as well.

Be sure to pick up a copy of next Tuesday's newspaper (May 16, 2017), to see coverage and the keepsake edition.



West Carroll

Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m.



Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.



Clarksburg

Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.



Gleason

Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.



Huntingdon

Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m.



McKenzie

Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m.



Henry County High*

Friday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

* At football stadium ...