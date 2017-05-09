McKenzie Police Reports

Public intoxication — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on May 6 at approximately 6:33 p.m., dispatch received a call informing that homeowner Nellie R. Roberts, Richardson Avenue was requesting an intoxicated man, identified as William Kevin Cummings, 52, Linden Street, McKenzie, be removed from her home. Responding, the officer, accompanied by MPD Patrolman Adkins, witnessed a man attempting to keep Cummings from entering the residence. The man restraining Cummings informed officers that Cummings had been drinking in the residence when occupants asked the man to help remove him. Roberts told the officers that she and her grandson had stayed at Cumming’s residence prior to his coming to her residence and allegedly threatening to assault her grandson and refusing to leave. Cummings was placed under arrest for the listed charge and transported to Carroll County Jail where he stayed for a period of 8 hours before being cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court.

Resisting arrest / sale / delivery of controlled substance — according to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, having prior knowledge that Elijah P. Howard, 27, Walnut Circle, McKenzie was driving on suspended, stopped Howard as he drove his blue-colored, 2002 Hyundai before Howard exited the vehicle and fled the scene as the officer and MPD Patrolman Eddlemon chased him and ordered him to stop. Ignoring the officer’s commands, Howard scaled three fences before being captured at Florida Court. Suffering numerous cuts and scrapes while attempting to avoid capture, Howard refused the officers offer to summon medical attention. During the chase, the officer observed Howard trying to dispose of something. Retracing the chase route, the officer located two plastic bags containing material believed to be marijuana with a combined weight of 17.7 grams. The defendant was charged with the listed offenses.

Public intoxication — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, the officer, accompanied by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, were dispatched to the McKenzie Inn in reference to a man throwing a beer at someone. Upon arrival, the officers were advised that the suspect, identified as Timothy R. Cook, 50, Allen Street, McKenzie, was located behind the McKenzie VFW and was unsteady on his feet. Upon talking to Cook and smelling the strong odor of intoxication beverage on his person, Cook was arrested and transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offense.

Simple possession or casual exchange / drug paraphernalia / driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, on May 3 at approximately 11:10 p.m., the officer, while patrolling Highway 22 North, performed a traffic stop on a red-colored, 2004 Mazda due to a non-functioning headlight. The driver, identified as Jaqualine Christa Sawyer, 19, Lankford Road, Paris, stated that she did not have a valid driver license or vehicle insurance. A computer check revealed that her license was suspended on August 1, 2016 in Carroll County for failure to appear. During the traffic stop, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed four grams of marijuana and a silver-colored grinder containing marijuana residue located near the center console. After arresting Sawyer for the listed offenses, the officers turned her over to Milan Police Department via a contempt of court warrant. Sawyer’s vehicle was impounded by MPD.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on May 1, Mary E. Barber, Field Street, McKenzie, informed the officer that 59 hydrocodone and 8 Carisoprodol pills were missing and she was not aware who may have taken them but that she had health providers visiting her residence to care for her. Barber stated she needed to file a report so she could have her medication replaced.

Vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on May 2 the officer took a report of vandalism at McDonald’s. Erin E. Brock, Voss Lane, Huntingdon told the officer that her beige-colored, 2000 Buick was keyed on the driver side door and truck lid causing approximately $500 in damage. In addition, a blue-colored, 2002 Chevrolet belonging to Kayla R. Mims, Walnut Circle, McKenzie was keyed on the entire right side resulting in $500 in damage. Both vehicles were parked in a gravel lot behind the Donut Shop. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.