Property Transfers

•Gena A. Pancake to Trevor Haywood in District 6.

•Ellen and Greg Shivers to Matthew Lynn and Becky King in District 4.

•Roger Dale Nelson to Roger O. and Virginia White in District 2.

•Shane and Brooke Depriest to Michael Lovelace and others in District 2.

•Janis Fay Staten and others to Anthony Carl Pearson and others in District 11.

•William D. and Patricia Scarbrough to John M. Tegethoff in District 3.

•Linda J. and Ricky L. Sutton to Zachary A. Denton and others in District 21.

•Don T. and Linda C. Malugen to Dakota Maurice and Amelia C. Jordan in District 11.

•Annie Lee Crum to Jacky Glynn and Dixie B. Atkinson in District 13.

•Donna K. Biddle to Christopher M. Finley in District 16.

•Shonda and Shannon Walters to Joel E. Hall and others in District 16.

•Intercoastal Financial, LLC to Nicholas J. and Jamie B. Coomer in District 11.

•Frederick B. Jr. and Lynn E. Woods to Dennis J. and Teresa D. Abernathy in District 10.

•Dennis and Teresa Abernathy to Frederick B. Jr. and Lynne E. Woods in District 10.

•Barbara Petering to Michael F. and Shelley J. Neil in District 4.

•Joseph R. and Morgan L. Morrissett to David and Laura Deloach in District 11.

•Bethany Taylor to Bethany Taylor in District 6.

•Dianne Moore Long and others to Dianne Moore Long and others.

•Patty R. Jowers to Dylan Gooch in District 13.

•Edgar Lee Willis to Craig Tyrone and Edgar Alexander Willis in District 15.

•Tony Lynn Gooch and others to Michael W. Hamm in District 11.

•Steve Carter to Kevin Hollowell in District 13.

•Barbara Hamm to Michael W. Hamm in District 11.

•Rebecca G. Wilson to Robert Allen and Beford Wallace Jr. Lasley in District 16.

•John W. and Shelby J. Laws to Robert E. and Rosa P. Thompson in District 12.