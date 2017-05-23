Carroll County General Sessions

One Gibson County man was bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court.

Garry Greer of Milan is charged with domestic assault and vandalism up to $1,000.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/or court orders: Jason Alexander Anderson of 5610 Old Stage Road, Huntingdon, pled guilty to probation violation. His probation was revoked. A failure to appear charge was dismissed.

Garla Dawn Armstrong of 1160 Green Oaks Drive, Huntingdon, pled guilty to DUI (first offense). She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for 48 hours), placed on unsupervised probation, fined $600, and ordered not to drive in Tennessee for one year.

Casondra Nicole Austin of Lexington, pled guilty to theft up to $1,000. She was ordered to serve 15 days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 14 days, ordered to pay full restitution, and ordered to have no contact with Walmart. A failure to appear charge was dismissed.

Brandon Rex Blackwell of 202 Peggy Lane, Atwood, pled guilty to failure to appear. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $100. Charges of driving on a suspended license, violation of financial responsibility, and failure to carry drivers license were dismissed.

Anthony Blake Clark of 607 Old State Highway 22, McKenzie, pled guilty to failure to appear (two counts) and probation violation. He was ordered to serve 62 days and fined $100.

Timothy Cook of 35 Allen Trailer Park, McKenzie, who pled guilty to public intoxication. He was fined $50.

Terry Hill Cox of Jackson, pled guilty to DUI (first offense). Cox was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), place on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, fined $350, order to serve 48 hours, and ordered not to drive and loss of license for one year. A motor vehicle light law violation was dismissed.

Jerry Dale of Camden, pled guilty to public intoxication. He was fined $50. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

Alan V. Finch of Jackson, pled guilty to theft up to $1,000, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended except for 90 days) and six months in jail, placed on supervised probation for eight months and 29 days, and ordered to pay $941.61 in restitution.

Kayla Nicole Glover of 170 Hill Top, McKenzie, pled guilty to possession/casual exchange of meth (two counts), failure to appear (two counts), and simple possession/casual exchange (two counts). She was placed on supervised probation for five terms of eight months and 29 days, ordered to serve 180 days, and fined $2,000. Two counts of failure to appear were dismissed.

Stephen C. Hampton of 235 Renfroe Road, Huntingdon and/or Gleason, pled guilty to probation violation and failure to appear. He was ordered to serve 12 days and placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days. A driving on a suspended license charge was dismissed.

Brittany King of 83 Cemetery Road, Hollow Rock, pled guilty to probation violation. Her probation was revoked.

Rebecca L. Mayfield of 5110 Highway 77, Mansfield, pled guilty to theft up to $1,000. She was ordered to serve 48 hours, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and fined $100.

Misty Iris McAllumm of Dresden, pled guilty to fishing without a license. She was fined $25.

Roderick Dace McMackin of 402 Suncrest Drive, Apt. D32, Bruceton, pled guilty to driving on a suspended license, improper use of registration, and violation of financial responsibility. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $400.

Tommy Howard Rhea, Jr. of 805 Joyner Lane, Lavinia, pled guilty to leaving he scene of an accident. He was ordered to serve 10 days and placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 19 days. A failure to appear charge was dismissed.

Brittany J. Roberson of 83 Cemetery Road, Hollow Rock, pled guilty to DUI (first offense). She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, fined $350, ordered to serve 48 hours, and ordered not to drive and loss of license of one year. Charges of driving on a suspended license, failure to carry registration, and violation of financial responsibility were dismissed.

Mercedes L. Talley of 25 Trailer Lane, Huntingdon, pled guilty to domestic assault and vandalism up to $1,000. Talley was ordered to serve 90 days concurrent with a six-year sentence and placed on unsupervised probation for eighth months and 29 days.

Lashaunda Taylor of 58 Mc-Clure Street, McKenzie, pled guilty to probation violation. She was ordered to serve 10 days and her probation was partially revoked.

Monte Cortez Taylor of 87 Farris Carter, Atwood, pled guilty to simple possession/casual exchange. He was fined $250. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

Christian M. Workman of 87 Booker Street, McKenzie, pled guilty to probation violation. He was ordered to serve 90 days and his probation was partially revoked.

The following defendants were granted pre-trial or judicial diversions: Kevon A. Harvey of 1915 Terry Road, Huntingdon for casual exchange between adult and minor.

Ashlynn M. Hovis of Springville for theft up to $1,000 and attempted criminal trespassing.

All charges were dismissed against the following defendants: Harold Dodd of 407 Jamison Court, Huntingdon, for writing worthless checks up to $500 (two counts).

Kristian S. Kornegay of 96 Cherrywood Cove, McKenzie, for a seatbelt violation, violation of financial responsibility, and driving on a revoked license.

James T. Roger of 495 Old Grove Manor, Trezevant, for writing worthless checks.