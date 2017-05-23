Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Assault — A McKenzie woman was arrested May 17. Deputy Carlton Cupples charged Brianna Anita Howard, 26, of 10 Birmingham Lane South with aggravated assault. According to Cupples’ report, Karen Cunningham met deputies at McKenzie City Hall to report an assault. Cunningham told deputies that she had gone to Howard’s residence after her son, Dale Teague, had called and told her that Howard was hitting him. After Howard argued with her, Cunningham left but then returned to get her son and grandchild. When she arrived the second time, Howard struck her on the arm with a stick, causing bruising.

Driving on Revoked — A Hollow Rock man was arrested May 12. Deputy Jason Walker charged Jarrid Dewayne Sterling, 31, of 140 Adell Street with driving on a revoked license. According to Walker’s report, Sterling was stopped for turning as he passed another vehicle. A computer check of his license showed it to be revoked.

Trespass/Violation of Order — A McKenzie man was arrested May 14. Deputy Jason Walker charged Wilfredo Dewayne Rivera, 48, of 90 Kay Avenue with criminal trespass and violation of an order of protection. According to Walker’s report, Jessica Rhoades of McKenzie contacted McKenzie Police after Rivera broke into her home. An order of protection was placed against Rivera.

Driving on Revoked — A Paris man was cited into court May 12. Deputy Jackie Edwards charged Jaylan M. Floyd, 24, with driving on a revoked license. According to Edwards’ report, Floyd was stopped for a light law violation. A computer check of his license showed it to be revoked.

Assault — A Cedar Grove woman was arrested May 12. Deputy Carlton Cupples charged Ginger Ann Garrison, 36, of 5270 Highway 70 with assault. Cupples reported that Garrison called dispatch with a complaint that her boyfriend had vandalized her car. When deputies arrived, they found Garrison under the influence. Her boyfriend admitted the two of them had been doing meth for two and a half months. Earlier that day, the boyfriend alleged that Garrison broke a window in the shed causing glass to shatter in his face. He sustained minor injuries.