Huntingdon Police Reports

Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested May 15. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Dontavious Stevontae McCain, 23, with domestic assault. According to Barker’s report, the officer was dispatched to Hillcourt Apartments in regard to a domestic violence situation. Upon arrival, she spoke with the victim, McCain’s girlfriend, as Mc-Cain ran behind the apartments. Officers caught McCain and took him into custody. The victim told officers McCain had struck her in the face. She had blood on her nose.

Drug Possession — Two Huntingdon women were arrested May 2. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Kimberly Phillips, 29, and Gabrielle M. Phillips, 29, each with one count of possession of schedule I with intent (heroin), possession of schedule II with intent (crack cocaine), simple possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Hedge’s report, a search warrant was executed at the Phillips’ residence, which they shared with Lonnie Williams. Officers found 7.2 grams of crack cocaine, .68 grams of heroin, 3.1 grams of marijuana, baggies and scales. Officers held off on the arrest, waiting for all of the residents to be home. Kimberly Phillips was arrested on a prior warrant and Gabrielle Phillips turned herself in. Officers received information that Williams left town.

Public Intoxication — A Camden man was arrested May 13. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Jerry D. Dale, 26, with public intoxication and resisting arrest. According to Hugueley’s report, officers and EMS were dispatched to Tractor Supply in response to a man saying his meds were not working. When EMS tried to transport the man to the hospital, he became upset. When speaking with officers, he said he had used cocaine. When officers tried to place him under arrest, he refused to get in the patrol car.

Disorderly Conduct — A Huntingdon woman was arrested May 15. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Angela Jeanett Wadley, 46, with disorderly conduct. According to Kelley’s report, during a verbal dispute on Lexington Street, Wadley was shouting and cursing. Neighbors called police, and Wadley was taken in for disorderly conduct.

Vandalism — A Huntingdon woman was arrested May 15. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Brooksey Wadley, 26, with vandalism and disorderly conduct. According to Cole’s report, officers were dispatched to a Lexington Street residence. When they arrived, they found Wadley, Angela Wadley, Chasity Utley, and Anna Pearson in an argument. Pearson showed officers a large scratch on her car where Brooksey had allegedly thrown a spray can at it. Officers could see the scratch and the spray can. Despite orders to calm down, Brooksey failed to do so.

Theft — A Little General employee reported a theft on May 11. A man in a silver-colored Subaru Forester pumped $15 in gas and then drove off without paying.

Driving on Suspended — A Huntingdon man was cited into court May 15. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Ryan Hilliard, 29, with driving on suspended #1 and speeding. According to Sevarns’ report, Hilliard was stopped on Highway 70 for speeding. A computer check of his license revealed it to be suspended.

Driving on Revoked — A McKenzie man was arrested May 15. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Anthony Haynes, Jr., 40, with driving on revoked license #3, violation of financial responsibility, and speeding. According to Hedge’s report, Haynes was stopped for speeding. A computer check revealed his license to be revoked and he could not show proof of insurance.