McKenzie Police Reports

Burglary / Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on May 19 at approximately 6:37 p.m., Cody R. Wallace, Stonewall Street, McKenzie, came to MPD to report his vehicle had been broken into during the night of May 18 at 6:30 p.m. to May 19 at 8:00 a.m. and $405 items were stolen. Items stolen included two VM Audio ECW sub speakers valued at $300 for the pair, one 3,000-watt Nos Audio amp valued at $75 and one VM Audio three farad capacitor valued at $30. The report noted that finger prints were collected from inside the vehicle and from the back hatch of the vehicle.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, the officer, while on routine patrol, observed a 2007 Ford vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Magnolia Avenue. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, identified as Laura Ann Darnell, Highway 190, McKenzie, could not produce a license. A computer check, however, reveled Darnell’s license were suspended for failure to pay fines and costs out of Carroll County General Sessions Court on September 14, 2016. Darnell was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offenses.

Simple possession / casual exchange, sale of alcohol to a minor / intoxicated person, driving on suspended / revoked — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, on May 16, the officer was running stationary radar on Highway 22 when he observed a white car traveling over the posted speed limit. Upon stopping and approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, identified as Ericka Denise Hill, Clover Street, Bruceton, the officer observed Hill was nervous as she handed requested documentation to him. In response to the officer asking Hill if drugs or narcotics were inside the vehicle, she advised that a bottle of alcohol and marijuana blunt were in the vehicle and turned the items over to the officer. Hill then verbally consented to the officer’s request to search the vehicle. A burnt cigarette believed to contain marijuana was located in the driver side door. Also located was loose marijuana in the rear passenger compartment weighing a total of 1.1 grams. A computer check of Hill’s license revealed they were suspended to pay fine out of Carroll County General Sessions. Hill was then cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offenses.

Driving on suspended / revoked driver license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddllemon, on May 15 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the officer, accompanied by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, were on routine patrol on Highway 22 when he observed a maroon-colored Dodge Magnum exiting Cole Street. Having prior knowledge that the driver, Tamara Maggie Hollowell, Paw Paw Lane, McKenzie, did not have a valid driver license, the officer stopped the vehicle. After confirming with dispatch that Hollowell’s license were suspended out of Carroll County for failure to provide proof of insurance on March 29, 2017. Hollowell was then cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offenses prior to her calling someone asking them to pick her up after informing officers that she was leaving her vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, on May 19 at approximately 4:51 p.m., the officer was dispatched to a residence located on West End Avenue in regard to a theft from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Jason Mercer, West End Avenue, McKenzie, who stated that items were missing from his 2008 Chevy Tahoe. Mercer listed the missing items as a Cobra radar detector valued at $300, a phone valued at $20 and a 200-foot tape measure valued at $50. Mercer said the doors to his vehicle were probably unlocked at the time of the theft. No suspects were identified at the filing of this report.

Burglary — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on May 16, Jennifer G. Doede, McTyerie Street, McKenzie, came to MPD to report that her vehicle had been broken into. She stated that when she looked in her console, she noticed roughly $2 in change was missing and that her DVD player, fitted into the head rest of the front passenger seat, was rendered inoperable when someone attempted to pull it from the seat. Doede valued the DVD at $200. Fingerprints were lifted from the exterior of the front passenger side door and will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.