Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Assault — A warrant for the arrest of a Jackson man was issued May 25. Deputy Ethan Parham charged Brandon D. McAlister, 20, with domestic assault. According to Parham’s report, deputies responded to a domestic call on Spring Creek Road in Lavinia. Lacey Rainey told deputies that McAlister had been arguing with his girlfriend and began to get physical with her. When Rainey yelled at him to stop, he slapped her in the face.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a case of theft. Steven Hampton of Buena Vista reported to deputies on May 23 that someone had stolen a box of pictures and home material and a gun from his shed.

Drug Paraphernalia — A Paris man was arrested May 22. Deputy Carlton Cupples charged Christopher Dean Barcio, 33, with driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of registration law. Cupples reported, that a concerned citizen told him that someone had been swerving all over the road. Cupples stopped a vehicle driven by Barcio, and after running a computer check of Barcio’s license, it came back as revoked. Cupples could see a syringe in the vehicle and a glass pipe was also found.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a case of theft. Pamela Cooley of Buena Vista reported to deputies on May 22 that her son, Daniel Cooley, had stolen the air conditioning unit from her rental home. He then sold it under his name on the Letgo app. He told his mother that if she went to deputies with the information he would burn her home down.

Fraud — Peggy Dvorak of Hollow Rock reported to deputies on May 22 that an anti-virus company had called her and instructed her to update her anti-virus software, and she later found that $200 was missing from her account.

Drug Violations — A Huntingdon man was arrested May 22. Deputy Michael Krause charged Charles Dillon Cursey, 21, of 175 Horn Lane with drug violations. According to Krause’s report, a red Chevy truck had evaded deputies on May 20. Two days later, Deputy Ezell spotted the same truck and attempted to follow it. It tried to evade deputies again. They later found it in a driveway. When deputies parked nearby, Cursey got out of the truck and told deputies that he was light headed. He was covered in blood. After determining that he was medically okay, deputies ran a K-9 unit around the vehicle. The dog indicated to the presence of drugs. Deputies found a Hydrocodone pill and five Adderall pills, and a bag containing marijuana residue.

DUI — Deputy Labe Ezell charged Benjamin Nolan Smith, 24, of 605 Brier Creek Road in Huntingdon with DUI on May 20.