Property Transfers

Stella Siggers to James Siggers in District 8.

Gina Jordan to Jane Cary.

Willodean Thomas and others to Jane Cary.

Suzanne Smith Snider to Mary L. Severance in District 16.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP to Wells Fargo Bank.

Tena L. Fowler to Tena L. and Michael Fowler.

Buron Ray and Arolyn Churchwell to Tristen Fate Fuller in District 16.

Stephen Lessenberry and others to Jason Holland in District 20.

Glenn Raynor and others to Johnny W. Whitworth and others in District 10.

Myrtle Hall to Chance L. Carlton in District 15.

Wayne Jones and others to Leonel and Margarita Gonzalez in District 4.

Brenda Douglas to Jacqueline Douglas.

Brenda Douglas to Jacqueline Douglas in District 7.

Gordon Harold and Frances Roberta Baker in District 11.

Randall Keith King to James R. and Carmen W. Lyerla in District 16.

Dale W. Foga to James Larry and Kelly Diane Matlock in District 6.

Cassie Cooper to Kathy Howell and others in District 16.

Ashley Chance Fox to John and Betty Sapp in District 5.

Classic Country Land, LLC to Ann Marie Labin.

FirstBank to Angela and Esther Wilson in District 16.

Matthew Scott and Alesha Williams to William Roy Jr. and Kristen Ninness in District 11.

Timothy B. McDonald to Tony John McDonald in District 11.

Josie A. Baumgardner to Billy Alan and Raina J. Baumgardner in District 6.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Casey and Terri Lynn Drewry in District 4.

Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership to Casey Drewry in District 22.

J. Brent and Sarah A. Bradberry to Arthur L. Bergeron in District 7.

Jane and Wayne L. Cary Jr. to Shane M. to Courtney R. Oatsvall in District 16.

David Kellett and Jessica Hockreiter to Christopher and Megan Crutchfield in District 22. Rebecca Garrett Hobson to Skylar K. Argo and others.