CALENDAR

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL AT GREATER ENON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Vacation Bible School at Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 313 Walnut Ave., McKenzie, is June 12-16 from 6-8 p.m.

HUNTINGDON SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET

The Huntingdon Board of Education meets Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. The meeting is at the superintendent’s office located at 585 High Street, Huntingdon.

MACEDONIA COMMUNITY CENTER CAKEWALK

Macedonia Community Center is hosting a cakewalk June 16 at 7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and BBQ bologna will be served at 5:30 p.m. Contact Kathy McGee at 415-6674 or Charlotte Burch at 415-8375 for questions.

VFW POST #4939 RIB-EYE LUNCH

VFW Post #4939 will sell ribeye sandwiches with drinks for $6 each on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until gone.

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNNIES SEEKS CAST MEMBERS

Carroll Arts is in preparations for a reprisal of its Southern Fried Funnies performance in conjunction with the Southern Fried Food and Sweet Tea Festival. An organizational meeting and auditions (for new cast members) is Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Theatre. For more information, call Glynda at 731-225-4470 or Denise at 731-697-1844.

NWTN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL MEETING

The Board of Directors of Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. The meeting is at the Northwest TN Head Start/Early Head Start Central Office located at 938C Walnut Avenue, McKenzie.

HOMECOMING AT ENON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Enon Missionary Baptist Church will hold its homecoming celebration on June 11. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship service is at 11 a.m. A noon meal will follow. The gospel group, Master’s Call, will sing at 1:30 pm. The church is located at 13025 Highway 79 in McKenzie.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday-Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL AT ENON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Enon Missionary Baptist Church will host its vacation bible school June 19 through June 23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The theme is Galactic Starveyors and children pre-k through 12th grade is welcome. The church is located at 13025 Highway 79 in McKenzie.

JOHNSON TEMPLE C.M.E. CHURCH PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Johnson Temple C.M.E. Church, 915 W. Walnut Ave., is having a pancake breakfast Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

VBS AT WESTPORT MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Westport Missionary Baptist Church has Vacation Bible School June 12-16 with classes from Tiny Tots to Adults. VBS will begin at 6:15 Monday night and 6:30 the remainder of the week. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a week of learning, food, crafts and fellowship.

AN EVENING WITH CARROLL ARTS

An Evening with Carroll Arts is Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McKenzie, with an art exhibit featuring paintings, pottery, jewelry, woodworking and metal art by talented local artists. Vocal and instrumental music by local performers begins at 7 p.m. During the event, there will be a book signing by David Johnson as well as a silent auction. Admission is free!

MCKENZIE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS TO MEET

There is a called meeting of the McKenzie Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is in the council room at McKenzie City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to review a request from Casey Drewry locating storage units on U.S. Highway North 79.

BETHEL UNIVERSITY WATER AEROBICS

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. until noon. Each onehour session is $3.

MCKENZIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING CANCELED

The McKenzie Special School District Board of Education monthly meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 is canceled. The next regular board meeting is Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. The board will conduct a budget workshop on June 6 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the budget for the 201718 fiscal year.

MCKENZIE BEER BOARD TO MEET

The City of McKenzie Beer Board meets at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in the council room at the McKenzie City Hall. The purpose of this meeting will be to consider an application for a Beer Permit Type “A” from Brahmanda Reddy Munagala d/b/a Corner Stone Market located at 15815 Highland Drive. The public is invited to attend.

HOMECOMING AT WESTPORT MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Westport Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to its Homecoming Sunday, June 11. Services begin at 11 a.m., with lunch served at noon. The Disciples will sing in the afternoon.

MOUNT NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH SCHEDULE CHANGE

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 371 Holcomb Street, Hollow Rock, has changed it service times. The time changes, effective January 2017, are as follows: Sunday School starts at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Wallace Cunningham is the pastor.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-418-2772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.