Carroll County General Sessions

A McKenzie woman was bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court.

Penny Parker Burke of 41 May Street, McKenzie, is charged with possession of schedule II drugs (two counts).

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/or court orders: Jeremy Boyd of 202 Linden Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to probation violation. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and his probation was extended for three months.

Kayla Carter of 235 Highway 219, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to contempt of court. She was ordered to give 20 hours of community service. A charge of driving on a revoked license was dismissed.

Bobby Lynn Clemmer of Milan, who pled guilty to failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days plus six months and fined $200. A traffic law violation was dismissed.

Timothy Cook of 155 Forrest Avenue, McKenzie, who pled guilty to public intoxication. He was fined $50.

Heather M. Creasy of 1060 Stonewall, McKenzie, who pled guilty to failure to appear. She was ordered to serve two days and fined $100.

Kayla Nicole Glover of 527 Hillcourt, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to probation violation. She was ordered to serve 30 days and her probation was extended.

Kenneth Gouin of 134 North Carroll, Bruceton, who pled guilty to criminal trespass and theft up to $1,000. He was ordered to serve 10 days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 19 days, ordered to pay full restitution, and given a no-contact order.

D’Angelo D. Hart of Reagan, who pled guilty to evading arrest. He was ordered to serve 30 days and placed on unsupervised probation for 10 months and 29 days. A simple possession/casual exchange charge was dismissed.

Steven T. Hobock of Mount Juliet, who pled guilty to criminal trespass and failure to appear. He was ordered to serve four days, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 25 days, and fined $50.

John Hollingsworth 100 Mebane Cemetery Road, who pled guilty to failure to appear. He was sentenced to 30 days. Jennifer D. Hollowell of 1870 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, who pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days.

Jeffery M. Johnson of Hornbeak, who pled guilty to underage driving while impaired. No sentence listed. A traffic violation was dismissed.

Kennon R. Johnson of 535 St. Paul Church Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilt to possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine. He was ordered to serve 30 days, placed on supervised probation for 10 months and 29 days, and fined $750.

Joshua A. Mifflin of Trenton, who pled guilty to reckless endangerment. He was fined $350.

Tina Marie Miller of 10 West College Street, Bruceton, who pled guilty to simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was fined $400.

Margaret Newton of 5890 Green Allen Springs Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to writing worthless checks up to $1,000. She was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and ordered to pay full restitution.

Nikita Parker of 2655 Hawkins Creek Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to writing worthless checks up to $1,000. She was placed on supervised probation and ordered to pay $59.90 in restitution to Little General.

Latral Perdue of 6152 Green Allen Springs Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to probation violation. Perdue was ordered to serve 10 days.

David Lee Sanders of Henry, who pled guilty to driving on a revoked license and violation of financial responsibility. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $250.

Linda S. Simmons of 16015 Highway 425, Yuma, who pled guilty to failure to appear. She was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days.

Shay Brandon Davidson of Camden, who pled guilty to failure to appear (two counts). Davidson was ordered to serve 30 days, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days plus 10 months and 29 days, and fined $100.

Carla B. Lawton of 277 Knox Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000 and probation violation. She was order to serve 30 days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days plus 10 months and 29 days, fined $50, and ordered to have no contact with Fred’s. A simple possession/casual exchange charge was dismissed.

Nicholas A. Melton of 3575 Old Stage Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to driving on a revoked license. He was ordered to serve two days, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and fined $250.

Cory Allen Powell of 2860 Highway 436, McKenzie, who pled guilty to criminal trespass and theft up to $1,000. He was ordered to serve 10 days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 19 days, ordered to pay full restitution, and ordered to have no contact with Walmart. One charge of theft up to $1,000 was dismissed.

The following defendants were granted pre-trial or judicial diversions: Timothy L. Agee of Trenton for illegal taking, possession, or destruction of wildlife.

Cynthia Diane Smith of 117 Drew Court, Huntingdon, for reckless endangerment.

Jason W. Creasy of 1060 Stonewall Street, McKenzie, for attempted assault. A probation violation charge was dismissed.

All charges were dismissed against the following defendants: Angela M. Boyce of Hermitage for driving on a suspended license.

Whitney Leann Kirkpatrick of 320 Bridgeman Street, Huntingdon, for driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility, and violation of registration law.

Jason Lee Powell of 385 Thompson School Access Road, Huntingdon, for driving on a suspended license.

Devin L. Sawyers of 776 Magnolia Avenue, McKenzie, for driving on a revoked license and a motor vehicle light law violation.

Jeremy Kyle Smith of Mt. Juliet for driving on a suspended license.

Brittney Jean Hatley of Camden for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

James Moore of 17605 Highway 77, Huntingdon, for writing worthless checks up to $500 (two counts).

Cameron Luke Smith of Camden for hunting/fishing out of season.