Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Assault — A Huntingdon woman was arrested May 28. Deputy Michael Mulligan charged Anna Pearson, 38, of 2720 Buena Vista Road with simple assault. According to Mulligan’s report, deputies responded to a verbal altercation at Pearson’s residence. When they arrived, they found Pearson had been injured by being hit by a car. EMS arrived to check Pearson, and deputies found out that Pearson had been in an altercation with Chasity Utley. When Utley had gotten into a vehicle to leave, Pearson attempted to jump into it as it was driving away, causing the injuries. Earlier Pearson and Utley had been arguing, and Pearson allegedly bit Utley on the back, causing a laceration.

Disorderly Conduct — A McKenzie woman was arrested May 27. Deputy Michael Taylor charged Samantha Nicole Roberts, 19, of 580 Winston Road with disorderly conduct. According to Taylor’s report, Roberts and her boyfriend followed her husband to his home in Vale. There, an argument started. When deputies arrived, Samantha was cursing and screaming. She was instructed to leave, but told deputies she would not leave unless she left in handcuffs. Deputies gave another warning, but she still refused to leave.

Multiple Charges — A Huntingdon man was arrested May 28. Deputy Michael Smith charged Sammy Dean Wortham, Jr., 36, of 242 Jones St with simple assault and vandalism. According to Smith’s report, Wortham arrived at his ex-wife’s house and began to fight with her boyfriend, Tim Robinson. During the altercation Robinson got abrasions on his head and elbow. Wortham also allegedly broke a storm door.

Theft — Patrick Haywood and Audrian McClarkin, both of Huntingdon, reported to deputies that they had been remodeling a house on Highway 22. They left their tools overnight and they were stolen.

Driving on Revoked — A McKenzie man was arrested June 1. Deputy Christopher Adams charged Ronald Earl Pate, 61, of 64 Park Cove with driving on revoked license. According to Adams, he spotted Pate getting behind the wheel of a car. Due to having knowledge that his license was revoked, Adams stopped Pate and confirmed revoked status with dispatch. Pate also had a warrant from Weakley County for failure to appear.

Driving While Suspended

— A Huntingdon man was cited into court June 1. Deputy Michael Smith charged Darnell Bowman, 50, of 170 W Paris St with driving on a suspended license. According to Smith’s report, he saw Bowman driving in Hollow Rock. Due to having prior knowledge that Bowman’s license was not valid, he stopped him. A computer check of Bowman’s license confirmed that it was suspended.