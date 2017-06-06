McKenzie Police Reports

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on June 2 at 11:17 a.m., the officer was dispatched to a residence located on Allen Street in regard to a possible stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to Donna M. Galimore, Walnut Avenue, McKenzie who advised that she had borrowed a silver-colored, 2005 Honda Civic from her ex-husband, Ralph E. Mayberry, 74, Blackburn Road, McKenzie and noticed that it was missing around midnight of said day. The officer stated that he unsuccessfully attempted to contact Mayberry and did not locate the vehicle on Mayberry’s property. The matter remains under investigation.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on May 20, the officer responded to a domestic assault in progress call at a residence located at Forrest Circle. Upon arrival, the officer observed Dannette Zaria Davilia, 21, Forrest Avenue, McKenzie in the yard yelling at a man for calling the police. The man informed the officer that Davilia had reportedly pinned to the ground her fiancé, identified as Jerry Earl Hinton, 26, McKenzie, after they argued and would not let him leave the premises. The man stated that he and his wife were the godparents of Davilia’s and Hinton’s one-month-old child and had been called to the home to pick up the child. Davilia admitted to throwing things at her fiancé during the argument and biting him after pinning him to the ground. The officer then traveled to a residence located on Forrest Circle and spoke with Hinton who confirmed being assaulted by Davilia. Patrolman King then arrested Davilia and transported her to Carroll County Jail. The child was left in the custody of Hinton and the godparents and the Department of Children’s Services were contacted regarding the child’s well-being.