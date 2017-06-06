NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 14, 2015, executed by MARGIE A. BRAWNER, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B PITT. JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Carroll County, Tennessee recorded August 26, 2015, in Deed Book 645, Page 249; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Carroll County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Carroll County Courthouse, located in Huntingdon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Carroll County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND SITUATED IN THE CITY OF MC KENZIE IN THE COUNTY OF CARROLL IN THE STATE OF TN SITUATED WITHIN THE CITY OF MCKENZIE, 4TH CIVIL DISTRICT, CARROLL COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING AT A SET NAIL IN THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST MARGIN OF NOLEN STREET AND THE NORTH MARGIN OF FORREST AVENUE; RUNS THENCE WITH EAST MARGIN OF NOLEN STREET NORTH 0 DEGREE 11 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST, 206.00 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF JOHNSON, DEED BOOK 178, PAGE 127; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF JOHNSON, NORTH 89 DEGREES 00 MINUTE 11 SECONDS EAST 90.00 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN IN A CORNER OF BRUSH, DEED BOOK 188, PAGE 22-25; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF BRUSH, SOUTH 0 DEGREE 11 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST, 206.00 FEET TO A FOUND IRON PIN IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF FORREST AVENUE; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID AVENUE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 90.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.426 ACRES MORE OR LESS. BEARINGS ARE BASED ON A MAGNETIC READING TAKEN ON JANUARY 1, 1987. Parcel ID: 011I A 00400 000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 321 FORREST AVE, MC KENZIE, TN 38201. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): MARGIE A. BRAWNER OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500, Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #117011 05/23/2017, 05/30/2017, 06/06/201

A7202-21-3