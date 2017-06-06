NOTICE

McKenzie Health Care Center, McKenzie, Tennessee, in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, is non-discriminatory in its admission policy with regard to race, color, or national origin. Medical records, services, and physical facilities provided by the nursing home are available to patients without distinction or discrimination as to race, color, or national origin. All persons and organizations having occasion either to refer patients for admission or to recommend McKenzie Health Care Center are advised to do so without regard to the patient’s care, color or national origin. Physician privileges are granted on a non-discriminatory basis.

McKenzie Health Care Center is also in compliance with Section 504 which provides for non-discrimination of handicapped persons. The physical facility is accessible to handicapped patients, visitors, and all representatives for the public. Treatment is provided for all patients at the intermediate level of care regardless of the type of handicap. Special provisions have been made for the hard of hearing and the blind. The facility accepts inquiries from qualified handicapped persons seeking employment.

All persons are entitled to equal employment opportunities and for no reason will applicants for employment or employees be discriminated against on the basis of their race, creed, national origin, age, sex, religion or social or financial status. This policy prevails throughout every aspect of employee relations and relations with residents and their prospective families, guardians, friends and visitors.

A598cc