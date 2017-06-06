SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

KNOW ALL MEN BY THESE PRESENTS THAT: WHEREAS, Robert I. Voris, by Deed of Trust dated the 4th day of December, 2014 and recorded in the Register’s Office of Carroll County, Tennessee, in Trustee Book 638, pages 1000-1004, did convey in trust to Easy Living homes, LLC, Trustee, the tract of land hereinafter described secure the payment of the principal sum of Thirty-One Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Five Dollars ($31,995.00), evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to Easy Living Homes, LLC, the said Deed of Trust being incorporated by reference; and WHEREAS, Easy Living Homes, LLC, appointed and substituted Roy B. Herron as Trustee of said Deed of Trust appears of record in Trust Deed Book 660, Pages 1114-1115, Register’s Office of Carroll County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, said Note and Deed of Trust provide that in the event of default on the payment of installments due on said Note, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the holder of such Note, become due and payable; and, WHEREAS, the holder and owner at his/her option may advertise and foreclose said Deed of Trust; and,

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of installments due on the Note, and the holder and owner of such Note has declared the entire balance now due and payable, and has instructed the Substitute Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust; and, NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority in me vested, as Substitute Trustee under said instrument, I will, on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 offer for sale and sell at the east door of the Courthouse in Huntingdon, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:30 p.m. prevailing time, to the last, highest and best bidder for cash and in bar of the equity of redemption, homestead or dower rights, the following described tract of land, situation in the Sixth Civil District of Carroll County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows to-wit: Known as Assessor’s Map 171, Group -, Parcel 17.11 in the Sixth Civil District of Carroll County, Tennessee. BEGINNING at a pipe on the East margin of Moss Creek Road (25 feet at right angles from centerline) at the Northwest corner of Joseph Wert as recorded in Deed Book 294, page 111, in the Register’s Office of Carroll County, Tennessee; thence with the East margin of Moss Creek Road the following calls: North 27 degrees 32 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 123.03 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 59 minutes 26 seconds East a distance of 106.46 feet to a point; thence North 18 degrees 42 minutes 27 seconds East a distance of 131.31 feet to a point, thence North 33 degrees 27 minutes 49 seconds East a distance of 170.88 feet to an iron pin at the Southwest corner of Mary Martinez; thence with Martinez’s South line North 86 degrees 35 minutes 33 seconds East a distance of 534.71 feet to a point in a ditch on the West line of Howard McAlexander, thence with McAlexander’s West line and said ditch the following calls: South 4 degrees 57 minutes 49 seconds East a distance of 204.59 feet to a point; thence South 42 degrees 07 minutes 24 seconds West a distance of 53.89 feet to a point; thence South 1 degree 05 minutes 07 seconds East a distance of 53.39 feet to a point; thence South 61 degrees 58 minutes 23 seconds West a distance of 119.31 feet to a point; thence South 85 degrees 10 minutes 58 seconds West a distance of 51.23 feet to a point; thence South 37 degrees 40 minutes 24 seconds West a distance of 149.94 feet to a point at the Northeast corner of Wert’s; thence with Wert’s North line South 86 degrees 32 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 502.34 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 6.32 acres, as surveyed by David Hall Land Surveying Company, R.L.S. #943, November 23, 1999. Situation on the above described property and a part of this conveyance is a 1994 Brand Buccaneer Model 80-284BD2B, 26’ x 76’, Serial No. 20796AB. Being the same real estate conveyed to Robert I. Voris by deed dated December 29, 2010 and recorded in Record Book 360, pages 399-401 in the Register’s office of Carroll County, Tennessee.

In the event the highest bidder fails to perform in accordance with the terms of the sale, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of accepting the second highest bid without further notice.

Also, the Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the sale by public announcement at the time and place of the sale and without further notice conduct such sale as adjourned or postponed, or may, in the sole discretion of the Substitute Trustee, give a new notice of sale.

Announcements made by the Substitute Trustee at the sale as to the manner and terms and conditions of the sale shall control notwithstanding any language in this advertisement.

The Substitute Trustee believes the title to the property to be good but sells and conveys said property as Substitute Trustee only. Dated at Dresden, Tennessee, this the 17th day of May, 2017.

R8471/21-3