The Library Lines

BY NIKKI CUNNINGHAM

The Carroll County Library Summer Reading Program has officially begun! This year we are participating in the Tennessee First Lady’s Statewide Summer Reading Competition; we will be submitting our top reader this summer into the competition and the top 100 readers in the state will be invited to attend a celebration dinner at the Tennessee Residence in Nashville. To register and receive a reading log come to the Carroll County Library circulation desk!

Don’t miss Magician Bruce Amato, Wednesday June 7 at 10:30 a.m.! He is back like never before with a new magic show, Road Block to Reading. Our next S.T.E.A.M. Saturday is June 17 at 10:30 a.m.; this program will focus on art and be “Build a Better World” themed.

Our new online graphic novel and comic books resource has been on fire since we launched it in May! Discover thousands of digital graphic novels and comic books that are available 24/7 with no holds or late fees with Comics Plus. To create a Comics Plus account, visit our website at www.carrollcountylibrary.net. The Carroll County Library appreciates Huntingdon Wal-Mart, Billy Espey Oil Co., Espey Gin Co., Watson Lumber Company, the Dixie, Maddox insurance, the Court Theatre, Taylor Real Estate, and Lacee Hodo for their donations in support of our Summer Reading Program. Because of continued support from patrons and local businesses, we are able to provide more Summer Reading events than ever before and purchase 10 backpacks filled with books and school supplies as prize incentives for summer long reading!