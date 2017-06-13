Area Property Transfers

Carroll County Watershed Authority to State of Tennessee.

Susie Nissley to Samuel E. and Nettie J. Schwartz in District 23.

Jackie Lynn and Jewell Karen Allen to Raymond Pease in District 4.

Walter D. Earnhardt to Timothy Denise Arnold in District 5.

Timothy Allen and Denise Christina Arnold to Stephen L. and Sherry Boothe in District 5.

Betty Jean Kelly to Betty Jean and Barbara Jean Kelly in District 11.

U.S. Bank Trust to Timothy R. Tucker in District 18.

Bobbie Jean Rich to Scott A. and Shawna B. Smith in District 11.

Leva M. Mitchell to Lisa Grenon in District 16.

Michael Todd Walker to Michal Lee and Robert Jones in District 4.

Diane S. Stafford to Diane S. Stafford in District 4.

Johnny W. Whitworth and others to Drake and Jessica P. Whitworth in District 10.

Johnny W. Whitworth and others to Mitchell and Shelia Whitworth in District 10. Terry Joe and Wendy Lynn Hilliard to David Renfroe in District 15.

Willie F. Jr. and Ruby Nell Mc-Clearen to Gregory T. and Rita J. Gateley in District 6.

Wade E. Jr. and Virginia S. Smith to Smith Family Trust in District 11.

Wade E. Jr. and Virginia S. Smith to Smith Family Trust in District 18.

James M. and Mary E. Garmany to Sally G. Arnold.

Linda Belew to Robin Luther in District 13.

Peggy Hamlett to Ellen R. and Jonathan R. Reed in District 21.

Madonna J. Moreno and others to Riley Williams in District 18.

Roger and Kimberly Reed to Flex Fitness LLC in District 4.

Jason and Janet Crocker to Shelia Galey in District 3.

Shirley Ralstron to James M. Sizemore in District 14.

Joy Stacey to Ronald Sexton.

Lynn D. and Rita W. Brandon to Charles M. Hudgins in District 4.

Mary Elizabeth Bynum to James Thomas and Donna Karen Williams in District 5.

Charles D. and Pamela T. Speer to David Fortner in District 21.

Amy T. and Michael R. Allen to Bobby E. Osborn Jr. in District 12.

Andrew W. Smith to Angela D. Reisinger in District 11.

Judy Shearon and others to Mark Spivey in District 15.

Thomas and Nancy Ball Richter in District 11.

Linda M. Sanders to Julie S. Higdon and others.

