Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

DUI — A Trezevant man was arrested June 9. Deputy Michael Krause charged Dennis Dwayne Parker, 52, of 315 Wingo Circle with DUI. According to Krause’s report, during a traffic stop in which Parker was the driver, Krause could smell alcohol. There was also an open beer container in the floor.

Assault — A Trezevant man was arrested June 2. Deputy Scotty Davis charged Dennis Morris, 45, of Big Buck Road with domestic assault. Davis reported that deputies responded to a residence on Big Buck Road in regards to a domestic assault. When they arrived, Morris’ girlfriend told them that Morris had thrown her in the floor and spat in her face. She had marks and scratches consistent with her statement.

Drug Possession — A Trezevant man was cited into court on June 2. Deputy Dennis Adkins charged Nicholas Ryan Dill, 33, of 4377 Highway 105 with possession of schedule VI and driving on a suspended license. Adkins reported that Dill was stopped for driving over the centerline and a computer check of his license showed it to be suspended. After getting consent to search the vehicle, officers found a marijuana cigarette.

Multiple Charges — A Cedar Grove woman was arrested June 2. Deputy Eric Sawyers charged Theresa Jean Clendenin-Maxwell, 55, of 9770 Highway 70 with aggravated 911 calls in non-emergency situations and resisting arrest. Sawyers reported that deputies responded to a 911 call from Maxwell’s husband, who said she was tearing up the house and had threatened him. When deputies arrived, Theresa was irate and would not cooperate. Her husband did not want to make a statement and decided to leave for the night. After deputies left, Theresa made repeated 911 calls to complain about deputies. Deputies returned to her residence to explain that 911 was only for emergencies, but she was irate and insisted she could call any time she wanted. Deputies placed her under arrest, but she resisted. Her repeated unnecessary calls caused a delayed response to an emergency 911 call.

Vandalism — A McKenzie man was arrested June 4. Deputy Labe Ezell charged Zackery Davis, 19, with vandalism. According to Ezell’s report, deputies responded to 364 Old McKenzie Road after Davis had broken a window. Davis was arrested after trying to injure himself with some broken glass.

Burglary — A Bruceton man was arrested June 6. Deputy Jason Walker charged Stephen Ray Milton, 20, of 2958 Cotton Creek with aggravated burglary. According to Walker’s report, Cassie Tomlinson reported to deputies that Milton had broken into her home and she found him standing near her baby when she woke up. Tomlinson had security footage as proof.

Disorderly Conduct — A Lavinia woman was arrested June 5. Deputy Jason Walker charged Shomari Laquelle Dunlap, 24, of 3065 Little Grove Road with disorderly conduct. According to Walker’s report, deputies responded to Dunlap’s residence. Dunlap, her mother and her sister were all arguing in the yard. Deputies repeatedly asked Dunlap to calm down as they spoke with the others there, but she refused. Eventually she told deputies they would have to take her to jail.

Theft — Crystal Wilson of Trenton reported to deputies on June 4 that a handgun was stolen from her vehicle when it was at her friend’s house in McLemoresville.

Burglary — Donald Welch of Huntingdon reported to deputies on June 4 that someone broke a window in his bedroom and entered his home. Two guns and several other items were taken. Neighbors saw a 2003 gray GMC Yukon with Dyer County tags in his driveway.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a case of theft. Dennis Jones of McKenzie reported on May 28 that someone had broken into his shop and stolen tools and car batteries. The value of the missing items was $1,513. Deputies found signs of forced entry at his shop.