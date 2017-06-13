Huntingdon Police Reports

Multiple Charges — A Bruceton man was arrested June 4. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Terry P. Cahill, 26, with aggravated burglary, public intoxication, and domestic assault. According to Hedge’s report, officers responded to a domestic situation on William Street. Cahill had allegedly kicked in the door of his girlfriend’s residence and assaulted her. Officers could see a deep scratch of his girlfriend’s arm. Cahill admitted to officers that he had used methamphetamine.

Multiple Charges — A Gibson County man and a Kentucky woman were arrested May 31. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Joe Miller, 27, of Trenton with possession of schedule VI, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, domestic assault, and driving while revoked #3 and Tabia S. Miller, 28, of Radcliff, Kentucky with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and domestic assault. According to Hugueley’s report, officers received multiple calls about a couple fighting in the McDonald’s parking lot. When officers arrived, they found Joe behind the wheel of a truck. Tabia approached officers and told them to leave. Their children were in the vehicle. A computer check of Joe’s license showed it to be revoked. He admitted that there may be a blunt in the vehicle and a K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A baggy with 4.7 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle and .4 grams of cocaine was found in Tabia’s purse. Witnesses had seen the couple exchanging blows in the parking lot.

Drug Possession — A Huntingdon man was cited into court May 31. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Stephen Kyle Jennette, 24, with possession of schedule VI. Sevarns reported that officers were called to a Cotton Lane property where a car was parked without permission. Jennette was a passenger in the vehicle and Kayla Kanehl was the driver. Officers and deputies present could smell marijuana. Jennette let officers check his socks, where they found a container in his left sock and a baggie in his right sock, each containing marijuana.

Drug Paraphernalia — Three Huntingdon men and one Lexington man were cited into court June 2. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Danny Gant, 43, Dillon Gregory, 22, Anthony Stephens, 47, all of Huntingdon, and Curtis Doss, 46, of Lexington with possession of drug paraphernalia. Gant was also charged with violation of registration law and violation of financial responsibility. According to Hedge’s report, Gant was pulled over for violation of registration. The other men charged were in the vehicle with him. Gant could not provide proof of insurance. After getting consent to search the vehicle, officers found a bag containing three syringes. None of the men would claim the items, so they were all charged.

— A Huntingdon man was arrested June 1. Patrolman Michael Sevarns arrested Anthony Stephens, 47, on an active warrant out of Cook County, Ill. Sevarns reported that Stephens was stopped for having a taillight out. Dispatch informed Sevarns that Stephens had a warrant out for his arrest.

Driving on Suspended — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court June 2. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Shania Louise Caudill, 31, with violation of seatbelt law, violation of financial responsibility, and driving on a suspended license #2. According to Barker’s report, Caudill was stopped while driving for not wearing a seatbelt. A computer check showed her license to be suspended and she could not provide current proof of insurance.