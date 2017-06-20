Carroll County General Sessions

The following defendants were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court: Terry Paul Cahill of 105 Laurel Street, Bruceton, who is charged with domestic assault and public intoxication. Charges of driving on a revoked license and aggravated burglary were dismissed.

Timothy Lynn Love Jr. of 78 Patsy Lane, Cedar Grove, who is charged with aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and / or court orders: Christopher D. Bell of 2815 Highway 79, Atwood, who pled guilty to simple possession / casual exchange. He was fined $250.

Brandon Bland of Waverly, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for three days), ordered to pay $39.71 in restitution, fined $300, and ordered to have no contact with Walmart.

Alvis Derek Coleman of Camden, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000, possession / casual exchange of meth, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 11 months and 20 days in jail (suspended, except for 30 days), placed on unsupervised probation for 10 months and 29 days, and fined $1,000. A public intoxication charge was dismissed.

Jerry Dale of Camden, who pled guilty to public intoxication. He was fined $50.

Leslie Dawn Ehrhart of 117 Lexington Street, Bruceton, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for 48 hours), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and fined $100.

Jonathan B. Hannah of Milan, who pled guilty to driving on a suspended license and violation of financial responsibility. He was sentenced to six months (suspended), placed on unsupervised probation for six months, and fined $200.

Phillip E. Reaves of Halls, who pled guilty to indecent exposure and public intoxication. He was fined $150.

Casey Deion Bartholomew-Williams of 5711 Mount Gilead Road, Cedar Grove, who pled guilty to domestic assault. The defendant was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for 90 days) and placed on supervised probation for eight months and 29 days.

Michael W. Chesser of 32 East Walnut Avenue, McKenzie, who pled guilty to domestic assault. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for 48 hours), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and given a no-contact order.

Jackie Lynn Gant of Paris, who pled guilty to probation violation. Gant was sentenced to 10 days with a five-month probation extension.

Joseph Michael Rogers of 5215 Broad Street, Trezevant, who pled guilty to disorderly conduct and reckless driving. He was ordered to serve 10 days and placed on unsupervised probation for one term of five months and 20 days and another term of six months and 20 days. Charges of violation of implied consent and open container were dismissed.

Jarrid Sterling of Paris, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was sentenced to six months in jail (suspended, except for 30 days) and placed on supervised probation for five months.

All charges were dismissed against the following defendants: William C. Brown of 615 Maytown Road, Huntingdon, for driving on a revoked license and a motor vehicle light law violation.

Jerry Lynn Milton of Paris for driving on a revoked license and a motor vehicle light law violation.