Carroll County Sheriff ’s Reports

Assault — A Trezevant man was arrested June 10. Deputy Michael Smith charged Eric Milton Knight, 67, of 890 Big Buck Road with aggravated assault. According to Smith’s report, Scottie Owens of Hollow Rock reported to deputies that he was driving down Big Buck Road with two other people when a black Cadillac SUV passed him and slammed on his brakes, causing him to come to a quick stop and almost hit the Cadillac. Knight then exited the Cadillac with a gun and threatened Owens, telling him he did not belong on Big Buck Road. Two other witnesses arrived and assisted Knight back to his vehicle. Owens got the tag number on Knight’s Cadillac, and he and witnesses identified Knight as the aggressor. Knight surrendered his weapon when deputies arrived at his home.

Animal Cruelty — A Huntingdon man and woman were cited into court on June 10. Deputy Christopher Adams charged Serena A. Bates, 21, and Cody Rimmer, 26, 79 Humphrey Road, with animal cruelty. Adams reported that deputies received a report of animal cruelty at aforementioned address. When Adams arrived, he found three emaciated dogs that did not appear to have access to food or water. One of the dogs was on a twisted chain and unable to reach his doghouse. When deputies got in touch with the dog’s owner, Bates she said she had recently had surgery and her stepbrother Cody Rimmer was supposed to be caring for them. Bates and Rimmer agreed to surrender the dogs, which were taken by American Rescue Corps.

Drug Possession — A Saulsbury woman was cited into court June 13. Deputy Michael Krause charged Ruth E. Fink, 50, with drug violations. According to Krause’s report, Fink was the passenger in a car stopped for a light law violation. Fink appeared nervous and Krause got permission to search the car. He found a small amount of marijuana and some rolling papers in Fink’s purse.

Multiple Charges — A Halls man was arrested June 10. Deputy Michael Smith charged Phillip Evan Reaves, 19, with public intoxication and indecent exposure. According to Smith’s report, Reaves was seen urinating on Paris Street. When Smith told him to stop, Reaves made a derogatory hand gesture, got into the back of a truck, and left. Smith then stopped the truck. The report noted that Reaves smelled of alcohol.