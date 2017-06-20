Huntingdon Police Reports

Multiple Charges — A Waverly man was arrested June 11. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Brandon Bland with theft under $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. According to Bennett’s report, Walmart security contacted officers in regards to a shoplifter. Bland became upset when officers and store employees questioned him about taking items from the store. Bland took a syringe out of his pocket and threw it down, telling officers they could take him to jail. Bland told officers he had swallowed half a gram of methamphetamine and had done a gram and a half that day. After searching the vehicle Bland was in, the stolen items from the store were found.

DUI — A Henry County man was arrested June 5. Patrolman Jeff Winberry charged Bobby J. Roberts of Puryear with DUI first offense. According to Winberry’s report, Roberts was stopped for crossing the centerline several times while driving. He admitted to having a couple of beers. He failed field sobriety tests.

DUI — A Henry County man was arrested May 22. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Christopher D. Barcio of Paris with violation of implied consent and driving under the influence. According to Bennett’s report, Barcio was stopped for violation of registration. He appeared to be under the influence, and failed field sobriety tests.

DUI — A Huntingdon woman was arrested June 9. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Latoyia Gordon of 564 Bridgeman Street with speeding and driving under the influence. According to Bennett’s report, Gordon was stopped for speeding. While speaking with Gordon, Bennett could smell alcohol. Gordon failed field sobriety tests.

Filing a False Report — A Huntingdon woman was arrested June 8. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Annatasia C. Jackson of 415 Hillcourt with filing a false report. According to Barker’s report, Jackson had filed a report against Dontavious McCain for hitting her in the face and busting her nose. She later told the assistant district attorney that she had lied about the incident because she was angry with McCain.

Theft — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court June 10. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Rachel Smothers of 100 S Forks Creek Road with theft under $1,000. Sevarns reported that Walmart employees had contacted officers in reference to a shoplifter. Smothers had allegedly tried not to pay for 12 items worth a combined value of $69.66.

Theft — Megan Eckenrode, address unknown, was arrested June 9. Sergeant Richard Crossno charged Eckenrode with theft under $1,000. According to Crossno’s report, Walmart security recognized Eckenrode from security footage taken on April 28 of Eckenrode using the self-checkout to conceal items she did not pay for. Eckenrode admitted to taking the items.

Theft — A McKenzie man was cited into court June 10. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Chase Norden of 16225 Highland Drive with theft under $1,000. Sevarns reported that Wal-Mart security contacted officers in reference to a shoplifter. After Norden had allegedly attempted to take items from Walmart, officers confirmed with dispatch there was a warrant for Norden for theft of property under $1,000.

Theft — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court June 8. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Amy L. Hale of 55 Parchman Drive with theft under $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, Hale took items with a combined value of $67.52 from Walmart.