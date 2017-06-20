Lady Bat Cats Sign Camden’s Morgan Hunt

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Director of Sports Information

McKENZIE (June 17) — Camden Central High School’s Morgan Hunt signed with the Bethel Lady Wildcat softball.

The daughter of David and Angel Hunt of Camden, Morgan will major in Nursing.

A multiple sport-athlete at CCHS playing basketball and softball, she had 53 career hits for the Lady Lions and scored 58 runs. She posted 23 stolen bases and a .365 OBP while helping lead Camden to the TSSAA State Tournament.

She won the Stolen Base award during her prep career and was also named to the All-Academic Softball team her final two years at CCHS. Voted Most Athletic, she won the United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.

An excellent student, Morgan was a member of the Beta Club, FFA, Theatre Club and a class officer her junior and senior seasons.

She feels her biggest strength is her speed.

Bethel Coach Ellen Reed said, “We are happy to welcome Morgan to our program. She comes from a winning high school program and we look forward to working with her and seeing her progress as a student-athlete at the collegiate level.”