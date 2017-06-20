McKenzie Police Reports

Criminal trespass / canine running at-large — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on June 18 at approximately 7:18 p.m., Carroll County dispatch transferred a call to MPD regarding an individual threatening another person and that person’s dog at a residence located on Old McKenzie Road. The officer, along with MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher and MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, responded to the call. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Ryan Andrew Brandon, 27, Old McKenzie Road, McKenzie, who complained that his neighbor, identified as Willis Leon Wood, 41, Woods Lane, McKenzie, had entered onto his property yelling at him about his dog being unpenned and running about. Brandon said that he was putting on his shoes to apprehend the dog at the time and advised Wood to exit his property. Brandon further advised that he had warned Wood on June 10 that he was to stay off his property and have no contact with him. Brandon said Wood yelled in his face before leaving the property prior to MPD arrival. Brandon was cited by MPD for the animal running at large in city limits and was advised that the officer would speak with Wood. Upon contacting Wood and receiving confirmation that he had violated the warning to stay off of Brandon’s property, the officer cited Wood into Carroll County General Sessions Court for criminal trespass. Wood was also advised to contact MPD is any further problems arose with Brandon and not enter onto his property.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on June 17 the officer responded to a call from a residence located on Locust Street regarding the theft of a black-colored, 2008 Chevrolet HHR. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Carrie Hubbard, same address listed, who stated that she had left the vehicle unlocked because it is difficult to unlock the vehicle. Her mother, identified as Glenda K. Hubbard, same address listed, said she observed the vehicle in the home’s driveway at 11:30 p.m. the previous night. As the officer interviewed Glenda Hubbard, Carrie Hubbard received a telephone call from someone stating that the vehicle was observed traveling along Walnut Circle. Responding, the officer, accompanied by MPD Patrolman Jeremy Brooks, responded to Walnut Circle and was informed by dispatch that the vehicle owners had found the vehicle parked on Elm Street. Upon arrival, Patrolman Brooks found a pill bottle prescribed to Quincy D. Johnson, 20, Walnut Circle, McKenzie located near the console of the vehicle containing one hydrocodone tablet. Another hydrocodone pill was located on the back seat of the vehicle. Several items were retrieved from the vehicle that did not belong to Hubbard. Quincy was then located at his residence and brought to MPD, read his rights, and questioned regarding the incident. During questioning, Quincy admitted to entering the vehicle and driving it from Hubbard’s residence in order to return to a residence located in Henry County to retrieve items he had left there before deciding to just ride around town. The report noted that Johnson was charged with the listed offense and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Driving on suspended license / stop sign-vehicles must stop, financial responsibility law — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on June 17, the officer was running radar on University Drive when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of Forrest and University Drive before turning right onto University Drive. After stopping the vehicle, the officer, identified as Michael Lynn Bynum, 44, Trevathan Street, Gleason, informed the officer immediately that his license was revoked.

A computer check verified that Bynum’s license was revoked for a DUI that had occurred ten years prior in which he had not paid the fines. The computer check further revealed that the vehicle Bynum was driving did not have insurance coverage. Bynum was then charged for the listed offenses.

Driving on Suspended / revoked driver license, speeding, fugitive from justice — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on June 15 at approximately 12:53 a.m., the officer was running stationary radar on Highway 79 when he confirmed via radar two vehicles traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. After stopping the car, the truck stopped approximately 200 hundred yards up the highway. The officer requested the driver of the car, identified as Lonnie Wells Winsett, 25, Cole Fairway, Paris, to provide license and proof of insurance prior to the vehicle that stopped a distance from the scene returning to the scene. Calling for back-up, MPD Patrolman Jones arrived and collected license and insurance information from the other vehicle. A computer check of Winsett’s license revealed they were revoked for failure to pay fines and costs on a criminal trespass judgement out of Henry County on September 23, 2013. All other licenses collected were deemed valid via computer check. Upon smelling the odor of intoxicating beverage on Winsett, the officer was told by Winsett that he had consumed a few alcohol-infused drinks earlier in the night but that he did not feel intoxicated. Winsett then performed well on sobriety tests and was not deemed intoxicated by the officer. However, Winsett was forbidden from driving due to his license being revoked. Dispatch then advised that a passenger in the truck that had returned to the scene had an active warrant in Henry County for assault. The officers arrested Herron for the listed offense and advised Henry County Sheriff’s Department to meet the officers at the county line to transfer Herron to their custody. Winsett was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for revoked while the other driver, identified as Steven Alan Harris, 19, Buchanan Road, Buchanan, was cited into McKenzie City Court for speeding. Herron was transported to Carroll County Jail for temporary holding due to a delay in arrival by Henry County authorities who were slated to take her into custody.

Speeding, driving on suspended / revoked driver license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on June 15 at approximately 5:14 a.m., the officer confirmed via radar a black-colored Chevrolet pickup truck traveling at 40 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone along Forrest Avenue. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer ran a computer check revealed the license of the driver, identified as Russell Lee Mullins, 22, West Main Street, Huntingdon, were suspended via accumulation of convictions / points on February 27, 2017.

Move over law — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jasmin Burgess, on June 17, the officer was backing up another MPD officer on a traffic stop when she observed a vehicle fail to move over in a traffic-free lane as it passed the stopped vehicle and patrol car. After stopping the vehicle, the officer issued a citation to the driver, identified as Bhekumzi M. Khumalo, 50, Regency Park Drive, Martin, for failure to move over.

Simple possession / casual exchange, driving on suspended / revoked driver license, drug paraphernalia — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on June 13 at approximately 12:13 a.m., the officer was running radar on Highland Drive when he observed a vehicle approaching a stop sign located on David Street. After observing the vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at the stop sign, the officer initiated a stop at the Highway 22 overpass bridge on Highland Avenue. After informing the vehicle driver, Laporsha S. Spinks, 24, Beal Street, McKenzie, of why she had been pulled over, the officer requested she provide driver license and registration for the vehicle. Spinks stated that she did not have either item. Spinks then provided at request her name, birthday and social security number for computer check. The check revealed the vehicle was uninsured-third offense and that Spink’s license was revoked for failure to pay fines-third offense. Spinks was then notified that she would be arrested for the listed offenses and transported to Carroll County Jail and that her vehicle would be seized. Spinks, upon being informed that the vehicle would be inventoried prior to seizure, admitted that she marijuana and scales in the vehicle. Spinks was arrested and transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offenses and cited into McKenzie City Court for failure to stop at a stop sign located within the municipality. The report noted that Spinks also had two warrants out of Madison County for violation of corrections and probation.

Driving on revoked driver license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, the officer was dispatched to Highland Avenue in reference to a white-colored Ford Expedition tailgating another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle being tailgated stated that people inside the Ford Expedition were yelling at him. Upon locating the Ford Expedition, a computer check of the license of driver Jaylan Marcell Floyd, 24, Rison Street, Paris revealed they were revoked out of Benton County on September 15, 2014 for failure to pay fines. Floyd was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, on June 12 at approximately 5:59 p.m., the officer was dispatched to a store located on North Highland Avenue regarding a shoplifting. Upon entering the premises, the officer spoke with the store manager who stated that Lisa M. Flowers, 49, Washington Road, Camden, had passed the point of sell with numerous store items in her hand bag totaling $16.83. Flowers was then cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense.

Public intoxication — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, on June 18, the officer was dispatched to a residence located on Allen Street in regard to a dispute. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a complainant who stated that her husband, identified as James M. Entrekin, 38, Allen Street, McKenzie and a friend, identified as Pablo Martinez, 23, same address listed, had engaged in an argument. The officer, upon smelling a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on Entrekin’s person and noting that the subject was spitting blood from his mouth and bleeding from his hand, was told by Entrekin that he had fallen and hurt his mouth and had hit a wall, injuring his hand. Martinez, also unsteady on his feet with a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his person, told the officer that he and Entrekin had argued, but denied that any physical altercation had occurred between the two. Both men were arrested and transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offenses.