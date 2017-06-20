Morning Glory Garden Club Celebrates National Garden Week

McKENZIE (June 6) — On June 6, the Morning Glory Garden Club celebrated National Garden Week by putting together five beautiful floral designs. These flowers came from all of the club’s gardens in which the club members enjoy growing and sharing with others.

These five arrangements were taken to City Hall, Lakeside, Oak Manor, McKenzie Memorial Hospital and McKenzie Health Center for the residents and patients to enjoy. This is also one of the many garden therapy projects which the club enjoys doing with residents of Lakeside and Oak Manor. The Morning Glory Garden Club maintains a butterfly garden at Lakeside and assists in planting the garden at Oak Manor. The club is grateful it can be a part of bringing joy to someone’s life with something as simple as a garden.