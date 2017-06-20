BETHEL WILDCAT HOCKEY

New Arena Key to Program Expansion

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Director of Sports Information

McKENZIE (June 19) — Bethel Wildcat Hockey’s new home at 19225 West Main Street in Huntingdon was achieved via the combined effort of Bethel University and the Town of Huntingdon.

Bethel Director of Athletics Dale Kelley said, “We are so excited about our new arena. It has a hockey feel to it and I think our fans will love it. We still have several ideas how to enhance it and we are committed to do just that.”

He continued, “The new arena will help Bethel’s recruiting and keep our program at the high level it has been for years. We are grateful to the city of Huntingdon and Brad Hurley of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for their help.”

Bethel Coach Ryne Potts spoke about the arena and his goals for the building and his program.

He said, “I believe since we have a new rink we can see the program expand even more. From hosting tournaments and playing home games, we can reach out to the surrounding towns and communities. I believe hockey needs to be brought to the youth and since it really isn’t a big sport here in Tennessee, we have the chance to do just that especially with our new home.”

He added, “The Nashville Predators made it to the Stanley Cup Finals this year and we saw a boom in interest in hockey in the city of Nashville and across the entire state. We hope to bring that same type enthusiasm to our hockey program and our local community.”

Potts said, “One of the things we would love to do is start a youth program for all ages to attend so they could learn and love the sport of hockey. We hope to schedule Echo and other wellknown youth tournaments around the nation to visit our new arena. This year alone, I believe we can make a giant step forward in extending the boundaries of the Bethel hockey program. We are to take part in hosting our first-ever tournament and hopefully from this we will be able to host many more.”

Potts concluded, “I have already put my footprint on the rink and have requested major upgrades and improvements that will benefit the team as well as the school. This is our rink and we will take pride in it. When fans walk in, we want it to show the rich history of Bethel and also the years we have been in the hockey program dating back to 2010. We won a national championship in 2012. It’s time to show these kids the pride and experience they will obtain if they do join our program. I’m ready and willing to take on this challenge. I have already begun.”