Mckenzie Fire and Rescue

Flash Flood Warning for Carroll County, Tennessee Issuing Office: Memphis Source: National.Weather.Service 3:44pm CDT, Sun Jun 18 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MEMPHIS HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN WEAKLEY COUNTY IN WEST TENNESSEE... CENTRAL GIBSON COUNTY IN WESTERN TENNESSEE... NORTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTY IN WESTERN TENNESSEE... * UNTIL 645 PM CDT * AT 344 PM CDT... DOPPLER RADAR ESTIMATES 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAS OCCURRED OVER THE PAST HOUR. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN OVER THE NEXT HOUR. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MILAN, TRENTON, DYER, GREENFIELD, RUTHERFORD, BRADFORD, ATWOOD, YORKVILLE, TUCKERS CORNER, GRIZZARD, GOOD LUCK, CADES, NEW ENTERPRISE, CENTRAL, LEDBETTER, CURRIE, STAFFORDS STORE, VAUGHNS GROVE, BARRONS CORNER AND GANN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY.