Area Property Transfers

Dwayne D. Maddox III to FirstBank.

Frankie Coker to Robert Lee and Amelia Dalton in District 11.

Deanna W. Ashby to Christopher Shane Fowler in District 11.

Richmond T. and Janet C. Cozart to Martha Irene Pedersen in District 4.

Arzell and Geneva Douglas to Corey L. Townsend and others.

Jason Kyle Raffield to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

Farm Credit Services of Mid-America to ARP Family Tennessee Community Trust.

Roger and Pam Lindsey to John W. and Wendy C. Pace in District 13.

Dustin A. and Laura F. Tucker to Rodney L. and Deborah A. Tucker in District 7.

Wesley and Allison Michelle Lawrence to Clyde Replogle in District 21.

Deborah O’Bannon to Theresa P. Davison.

Kendall Smith and others to Jon K. Zemanek in District 22.

Harrison Blake and Laura Fawcett to Alisha and Joshua Crawford in District 4.

Freddie P. and Kathy Jo Taylor to XM Solutions of Jackson in District 11.

Barney Clinton and Janice F. Brake to Harrison B. and Laura L. Fawcett in District 4.

William Eric and Michelle Cobb Harris to Haixia Wood in Districts 6 and 7.

Lisa F. Holt to Robert F. Lightfoot Jr..

Tina Schuck to Ronald S. Schuck in District 16.

Alesia Osborn to Stephen Troy and Melissa Kay Oatsvall in District 19.

Margie Marie Delaney to Christopher Lynn Delaney in District 4.

John William Gwaltney to Keith Farris in District 13.

Eric J. and Heinz J. Steinmann to David Sikut.

Deborah O’Bannon to Deborah O’Bannon in District 11.

Mary L. Segraves to Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District.

Lucian M. Kee Jr. to Timothy K. Townes in District 11.