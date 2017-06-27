Carroll County General Sessions

The following defendants were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court: Gabrielle M. Phillips of 19935 East Main Street, Huntingdon, who is charged with schedule II and schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Phillips of 19935 East Main Street, Huntingdon, who is charged with schedule II and schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Taylor of 1455 Highway 220, Lavinia, who is charged with aggravated assault (two counts) and driving on a revoked license.

Justin E. Garrison of 268 Hopewell Road, Lavinia, who is charged with domestic assault, vandalism up to $60,000, and false imprisonment. Charges of reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident were dismissed.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/or court orders: Danny Ray Anderson of Locust Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to failure to appear. He was ordered to serve five days.

Michael L. Bynum of Gleason, who pled guilty to driving on a revoked license. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $200.

Jonathan Hudkins of 8187 Terry Road, Cedar Grove, for evading arrest and failure to appear. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days plus five months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for 30 days) and placed on unsupervised probation for 10 months and 29 days.

Stephen R. Milton of 2985 Cotton Creek Road, Bruceton, who pled guilty to aggravated criminal trespassing. He was ordered to serve 120 days and placed on supervised probation for seven months and 29 days. A charge of probation violation was dismissed.

Tabitha L. Odom of Paris, who pled guilty to violation of financial responsibility and driving on a revoked license. She was placed on unsupervised probation for six months and fined $100. Charges of speeding and failing to carry a drivers license were dismissed.

Dennis D. Parker of 315 Wingo Circle, Trezevant, who pled guilty to DUI (third offense). He was ordered to serve 120 days, placed on supervised probation for seven months and 29 days, and fined $1,100. Charges of driving on a revoked license and violation of implied consent were dismissed.

Ronald E. Pate of 64 Park Cove, McKenzie, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was ordered to serve 30 days and placed on supervised probation for four months and 29 days. A charge of violation of financial responsibility was dismissed.

Joseph W. Sporcic of 6710 Smyrna Road, Westport, who pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (attempt). He was fined $125.

Robert L. Walker of Paris, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense). He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days (suspended), placed on unsupervised probation or 11 months and 29 days, fined $350, ordered not to drive and loss of license for one year.

Kelly R. Wallace of Holladay, who pled guilty to possession/ casual exchange of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was ordered to serve 30 days, placed on supervised probation for 10 months and 29 days, and fined $875.

Elijah Paul Williams of 4025 Buena Vista Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense) and violation of implied consent. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days (suspended), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, fined $350, ordered not to drive and loss of license for one year. Charges of failure to display registration, violation of financial responsibility, failure to exercise due care, and a seatbelt violation were dismissed.

Casey Deion Bartholomew-Williams of 5711 Mount Gilead Road, Cedar Grove, who pled guilty to harassment. The defendant was sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days (suspended), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, and ordered to have no contact with victim.

Amy L. Cagle of 175 Dodd Street, Hollow Rock, who pled guilty to criminal trespassing. She was fined $50. An assault charge was dismissed.

Anthony Blake Clark of 147 Barksdale Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to public intoxication. He was fined $50.

Regina Conway of 3925 Highway 79, Trezevant, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. She was ordered to serve 30 days and placed on unsupervised probation for four months and 29 days. Charges of speeding and violation of financial responsibility were dismissed.

Corey K. Cunningham of Bahalia, Mississippi, who pled guilty to simple possession/casual exchange. He was ordered to five 20 hours of community service. He was granted a pretrial diversion on a unlawful drug paraphernalia charge.

Danny Ray Gant of 655 Pate Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) and violation of financial responsibility. He was ordered to serve two days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and fined $250. A registration law violation was dismissed.

Ginger A. Garrison of 5270 Highway 70, Cedar Grove, who pled guilty to domestic assault. She was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and ordered to attend anger management classes.

Eva Morschett of 22419 Highway 77, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $500. A schedule IV drug violation was dismissed.

John Walker of 295 Eli Brown Road, McKenzie, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was ordered to serve 30 days and placed on supervised probation or four months and 29 days.

The following defendants were granted pretrial or judicial diversions: Chrishawna Dillard of 70 Holmes Road, Apt. B11, Huntingdon, for violation of compulsory school attendance.

Montravious Shackleford of Memphis for simple possession/ casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kathleen D. Wright of 21215 Seminary Street, Hollow Rock, for theft of services $1,000 or less.

All charges were dismissed against the following defendants: Dean Brush of 354 Kencindot, McKenzie, for driving on a suspended license, motor vehicle light law violation, and violation of financial responsibility.

Brandon Leon Gidcomb of 1158 Green Oaks Drive, Huntingdon, for driving on a suspended license, speeding, and violation of financial responsibility.

Julia S. Lawrence of 13903 Church Street, Atwood, for writing worthless checks up to $1,000.

Tony Montgomery of 4880 Highway 77, Atwood, for writing worthless checks up to $500.

James W. Moon, Jr. of 245 South Dodd Street, Hollow Rock, for driving on a suspended license and violation of motor vehicle light law.

Lucas Travis of 401 McCadams Road, McKenzie, for driving on a revoked license, failing to change license address within 10 days, and violation of financial responsibility.

Dillon Edward Ray Gregory of 7890 Highway 22, Huntingdon, for possession of drug paraphernalia.