Carroll County Sheriff’s Report

Multiple Charges — A McKenzie woman was arrested June 16. Deputy Labe Ezell charged Emily Espey, 34, of 4880 Hilliard Road with felony evading, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license #9, introduction of narcotics into a penal facility, and possession of schedule IV. According to Ezell’s report, he attempted to stop Espey for speeding on Veteran’s Drive. She was driving a Suzuki motorcycle and sped up, exceeding 110 miles per hour to avoid law enforcement. She was eventually apprehended by additional deputies. While being booked into jail, officers realized she was hiding a small bottle in her mouth. There were nine Xanax pills in the bottle.

Drug Paraphernalia — A Westport man was cited into court June 15. Deputy Carlton Cupples charged Joseph Sporcic, 28, of 6710 Smyrna Road with possession of drug paraphernalia. Cupples reported that as a warrant was being served on another subject at Sporcic’s address, deputies saw Sporcic enter a shop building with something in his hand. After getting permission to search the building, deputies recovered several pipes.

Theft — Authorities are investigating a theft. Dennis Rich of Huntingdon reported to deputies on June 19 that his Drake Arbor Press, valued at $500, was stolen from a shed on Old Stage Road.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a theft. Two light poles were recently stolen from Lakeside Retirement Center.

Theft — Diane Forrest of Huntingdon reported to deputies on June 18 that someone stole the license plate from her vehicle while it was in her driveway.

Driving on Revoked — A McKenzie man was arrested June 17. Deputy Dennis Adkins charged Terin Harris, 35, of 352 Paris Pike with driving on a revoked license. Adkins reported that Harris was stopped while driving in McKenzie. A computer check of his driver’s license showed it to be revoked.