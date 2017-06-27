Huntingdon Police Reports

Public Intoxication — A Camden man was arrested June 10. Patrolman Cody Walker charged Jerry D. Dale, 27, with public intoxication. According to Walker’s report, Baptist Memorial Hospital called officers in regards to a patient. When Walker arrived, Dale was not cooperating with nurses. Dale was taken to the police station, and representatives of Carey Counseling were brought in. Dale would not cooperate, but did admit to using methamphetamine within the past two days and was experiencing hallucinations. Carey Counseling cleared him medically, and he was taken to the Carroll County Jail.

Multiple Charges — A Camden man and woman were arrested June 8. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Alvis Derek Coleman, 27, with theft under $1,000, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication and Toni Craig with theft under $1,000 and public intoxication. According to Kelley’s report, two subjects stole $287 worth of items from Wal-Mart and left in a Jetta. When officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, Coleman and Craig were found with another passenger and the driver. The passenger was Joshua Douglas of Camden, who had an active warrant for his arrest. After the driver was cleared from involvement in the theft, the vehicle was searched and the stolen items and two dirty syringes were found. Coleman claimed the syringes as his. While in the patrol car, he hid a small amount of methamphetamine under his seat. While being booked, Craig and Coleman both appeared to be impaired.

Drug Possession — An Atwood man was cited into court June 11. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Christopher Bell, 23, with simple possession of schedule VI. Sevarns reported that as he was driving behind an Altima with his windows down he could smell marijuana. Sevarns initiated a traffic stop and spoke to Bell. Bell admitted to smoking pot earlier and having a blunt in his pocket. Officers also found an empty pistol and a glass jar containing marijuana in the vehicle.

Theft — A Huntingdon woman was arrested June 13. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Valerie Buck, 50, with theft under $1,000. According to Barker’s report, officers were called to Little General in regards to a gas drive off. Store employees recognized Buck, who had pumped gas and driven off without paying. Barker viewed security footage of the incident and also identified Buck.

Theft — A Brownsville man was cited into court June 7. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged William Ralph Eason, 59, with theft under $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, Eason took a Fit Bit from Wal-Mart without paying.