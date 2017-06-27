ALUMNIFOOTBALLUSA

War Eagles Defeat Tigers, 22-0

BY ERNIE SMOTHERS



ATWOOD (June 24) — On a warm, starry Summer night, Father Time seemingly took the evening off as alumni from West Carroll and Hollow Rock-Bruceton engaged in a highly-athletic, physical and entertaining four quarters of full-contact football before a near-capacity crowd to benefit both schools’ athletic programs.

In the end, West Carroll emerged from the bruising, AlumniFootballUSA-sponsored battle with a 22-0 win over the Tigers.

Prior to the contest, West Carroll sixth-grader Macey Mitchell received thunderous applause following her beautiful, accapella performance of the Star Spangled Banner.

Receiving the opening kickoff, Central went three-and out on offense and punted away to give the War Eagles possession on its 36. Showing little signs of aging, 2005 War Eagle grad Chancey Depriest netted a first down right side via keeper before completing a first down pass to Blake Abercrombie at the Tiger 44. Pounding the ball inside, War Eagle Dustin Seay netted a first down, Colby Cooper carried Tiger players for valuable real estate, and Tristen Fuller moved the chains at the Central 33. Responding, Central’s defense utilized key tackles by Tommy King, Keith McGee and Jonte Willis to slow the War Eagle attack before a personal foul against the Tigers gave the War Eagles a fresh set of downs deep in Central’s red zone. Digging deep, the Tigers employed inspired game-tackling to force West Carroll to turn the ball over at the three.

In the shadow of its own goal post, Central Utilized the blocking of Jonte Willis and tough inside rushes by 1995 Mr. Football winner Joe Longmire to move the chains. Still quick on his feet, Tiger quarterback Josh Edwards scrambled for a first down to move the ball near midfield as the first quarter ended in a 0-0 deadlock.

Following a first down rush by Gerald (Bud) Luther, the War Eagle defense, anchored by 2001 grad and War Eagle head football coach Josh Wolfe and 2004 grad and War Eagle assistant coach Shane Depriest, forced Central to gamble on fourth and long resulting in an interception at the West Carroll 15.

Determined, the War Eagles employed gutsy rushes inside by Seay, Fuller and Chancy Depriest past midfield. Stiffening, Central’s defense forced the War Eagles to gamble on fourth-andlong as C. Depriest unleashed a spiraling arc with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter that was caught and powered into the end zone by 2015 grad Dalton Weaver. West Carroll’s two-point conversion failed as Colton “Moose” Johnson tackled Seay short of the goal line as West Carroll led at the half, 6-0.

Mirroring the intensity of the first half, defense ruled and penalty flags flew in the third frame as personal fouls were assessed to both sides. Central’s defense forced West Carroll to punt as the Tiger offense methodically moved the chains to midfield before punting away.

On West Carroll’s ensuing possession, Weaver snared a pass but was stripped of the ball as Tiger Jonathan Ivy pounced on the pigskin at the 6:46 mark of the third quarter.

Disaster struck for the Tigers at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter as Edward’s punt was blocked by War Eagle Abercrombie with West Carroll recovering the ball at the Tiger 9.

Running low and hard, Cooper advanced the ball up the middle to the four before C. Depriest careened around the right side and collided with Tigers before scoring. C. Depriest then added the two-point conversion via similar rush as West Carroll led Central at the 4:04 mark, 14-0.

Down but not out, Tiger quarterback Edwards unleashed a bomb that was caught by Travonte Webster at the War Eagle 25. Central, however, was unable to sustain the drive as West Carroll took over on downs as the third quarter expired with the War Eagles leading, 14-0.

With 1:22 remaining in the contest, West Carroll tacked on the final points of the game as David Hensley recovered a Tiger fumble deep in Central territory and toted the rock to paydirt. Tyler Shaw added the two-point conversion as West Carroll celebrated its hard-fought,m 22-0 win over the Tigers.

West Carroll roster: 3-Karl Erwin, 5-Blake Underwood, 6-Chancy Depriest, 7-Joseph Gentile, 9-Dalton Weaver, 12Joey Patterson, 18-David Hensley, 20-Jereminah Johnson, 22-Brian Frazier, 34-Tristen Fuller, 40-Ethan Thompson, 44-Dustin Seay, 44-Colby Cooper, 50-Jerry Smith, 51-Dylan Moon, 52-Michael Gordon, 53-Stephen Hames, 54-Richard Patterson, 55-Collin Simmons, 58-Brooks Blackketter, 60-Richard Coleman, 70-Josh Wolfe, 75-Chris Rimmer, 80-Blake Abercrombie, 88-Justin Berry.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton roster- 8-Travonte Webster, 12-Albiro King, 11-Josh Edwards, 12-Jacob Edwards, 15-Alvin Jenkins, 20-Bedford Wortham, 20-David Jameson, 21-Joe Longmire, 21-Jonte Willis, 22-Joey Hedge, 23-Justin Gilbert, 28-Larry Joe Ivy, 30-Keith McGee, 31-Jonathan Ivy, 34-Donald Perrigo, 34-Tony Patterson, 35-Dez Moon, 42-John Castleman, 44-Gerald (Bud) Luther, 44-Joe Santiago, 49-Richard Mitchell, 51-Patrick Adams, 55-Cody Knuutila, 60-Johnny Coleman, 64-Bobby Brotherton,65-Colton Johnson, 72-James Brotherton,79-Tommy King, 82-Matt Standridge.