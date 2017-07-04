lunch at noon. Bro. Trent Sellers is guest speaker. Featured singers are Ivan and Jamie Hodge. Everyone is invited to attend.

BETHEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 25755 Highway 22, McKenzie, is holding Vacation Bible School on July 10-14 from 6-9 p.m. each night. Rides are available by calling 731-352-7140.

CARROLL ARTS CREATIVITY CAMP

Carroll Arts Creativity Camp for elementary and middle school students of Carroll County is July 10-14 from 1-4 p.m. daily at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Highland Drive in McKenzie. There will be instructors in Art, Music, Drama and Creative Writing. Snacks will be served daily.

To preregister or for more information, call Denise at 731-6971844 or Glynda at 731-225-4470.

VFW POST 4939 ACTIVITIES BREAKFAST

VFW Post 4939 in McKenzie will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $7 on Saturday, July 15 from 6-10 a.m. The menu includes country ham, sausage, grilled bologna, eggs, white gravy, red-eye gravy, coffee, milk and juice.

BENEFIT FOR ELLEN KIRKENDOLL

A benefit for cancer patient Ellen Kirkendoll will be at VFW Post 4939 in McKenzie on Saturday, July 29. Spaghetti plates will be available for $6 from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. A silent auction will begin at 11 a.m.

From 7-11 p.m., Longshot Band will perform. Entry is $3 per person or $5 per couple. You must be 21 with I.D. to attend the concert.

For more information, call 731-352-9976.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL AT FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH

Please join us at Faith Baptist Church, 125 Wall Street, Hollow Rock, for Vacation Bible School from Sunday, July 16 through Thursday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m. each night. Classes for Pre-K through sixth grade. For more information, call VBS Director Pam Wade at 731-415-3935.

MCKENZIE SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING RESCHEDULED

The McKenzie Special School District Board of Education monthly meeting scheduled for July 4 is rescheduled for August 1, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

CHRISTIAN CHAPEL CEMETERY ORGANIZATION MEETING

Christian Chapel Cemetery will hold a meeting July 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the cemetery located in Cedar Grove to discuss future organization. All interested are encouraged to attend.

MHS SOFTBALL TRYOUTS

Tryouts for the 2017-18 McKenzie High School Lady Rebel Softball team are Wednesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 19 at McKenzie City Park from 9-11 a.m.

CALEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH REVIVAL

Caledonia Baptist Church, located on Highway 140 one mile past Republic Builders, is holding revival services on July 9-14 staring each night at 7:30 p.m. Bro. Johnny Wall will assist Bro. Jim Holt in the services. Everyone is invited to attend.

MHS GOLF PAR 3 EXTRAVAGANZA IS JULY 15

Attention all area golfers! The McKenzie High School Golf Par 3 Extravaganza benefitting MHS golf program is Saturday, July 15 at Carroll Lake Golf Course. Cost to participate in the familyoriented fun day of golf is $35 per person / three-person team. All holes on the Carroll Lake Golf Course will be set up for par 3 action.

Registration begins at 3 p.m. with playing commencing at 4 p.m. Everyone participating in the event receives a prize.

MHS, MMS FAMILY NIGHT FUNDRAISER

On July 29, MHS, MMS baseball players are sponsoring a movie night fundraiser at MHS baseball field to assist in renovation of the MHS baseball field. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with moviestartat8:00p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of fellowship and fun! Concessions will be available for purchase. Gate admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children 4-10 and free to children under age 4.

WATSON FAMILY REUNION

The Watson family reunion is Saturday, July 15 at the Gleason Civic Center building at 2 p.m. Please bring a dish. Families of John Wesley Watson and Mary Elizabeth Dyer are invited.

OVERCOMERS SUPPORT GROUP

Overcomers is a support group to help individuals and families overcome and manage addiction, anger, depression, codependency and alcoholism. Overcomers meet every Tuesday night at Overflow Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Cruz Legens at 731-514-8902 or Erin Legens at 731-514-9255.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-4182772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday-Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!