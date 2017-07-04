Huntingdon Approves Tax Rate Increase

HUNTINGDON (June 27) — Huntingdon property owners will experience a 14 cents tax rate increase, 12 percent, for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Town council members approved the second of two required readings on the $1.34 tax rate to finance an estimated $4,564,210 expense budget that includes $265,000 for the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center. No one spoke at the public hearing The revenues in the 2017-2018 budget is estimated at $4,582,500, leaving revenues over expenses at $18,290 rather than previously estimated $36,525.

The largest expense listed in the General Fund budget is $1,015,050 for the Police Department.

The new budget includes an increase in Street Fund revenues Huntingdon

from the state’s IMPROVE Act’s gasoline and diesel tax rates. These funds will be used for street paving and repair.

Employees will also receive 15 cents per hour raise on July 1 with an additional 15 cents per hour on their anniversary date of hire plus the continuation of providing health insurance coverage and other employee benefits.

The property tax rate was increased by 11 cents last budget year. The rate increased 9.25 percent last year.

The 2016-2017 budget included capital purchases of two service trucks and four used police vehicles for the various departments. The Parks Department also acquired two new vehicles for the various departments. The Parks Department also acquired two new mowers and a Gator.

Another acquisition was the purchase of the Terrell Broady Funeral Home property for the future historical museum. It is located across from the new city hall.

The 100 percent CDBG Disaster grant for the repair of the “big ditch” was completed in the 2016-2017 budget. West Tennessee River Basin Authority also completed a channelization project to help with drainage through the eastern portion of town from Main Street to Beaver Creek.

Ongoing grant projects continuing in the 2017-2018 budget year, include the 100 percent Safe Routes to Schools grant for the construction of sidewalks along Clark St. beside the Middle School, from Browning Ave. to Sixth Avenue. Another 100 percent Safe Routes to Schools grant has been awarded to complete sidewalks from Sixth Ave. to East Paris Street. A Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant has been awarded for Phase II of the Kelley Sports Complex addition. They Utility Fund also includes two grant projects: a CDBT grant project for sewer system extensions and a Clean TN Energy grant along with a USDA- Rural Development grant that will provide energy efficiency improvement at the water treatment plant.

Other allotted expenditures in the 2017-2018 budget include: Drug Fund, $42,550; Solid Waste, $245,000; Dixie Carter Performing Arts Fund, $619,500; Utility Fund, $2,272,000 and Public Improvement Fund $130,000.

Donation requests included in the budget include: AYSO CC Youth Soccer, $500; Carroll Academy Athletic Program, $375; County Chamber of Commerce, $1,500; Carroll County Library, $2,500; Rescue Squad, Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame, $187.50; Carl Perkins Exchange Club, $375; Huntingdon ASA Girls’ Softball, $750; Huntingdon Band Boosters, $750; Huntingdon Jr. Babe Ruth, $375; Huntingdon Boy’s Baseball, $750; Huntingdon Golf Team, $200; Huntingdon Police – Help for the Needy, $187.50; Huntingdon Recreation Center, $500; Huntingdon Special School District, $1.500; Huntingdon Project Graduation, $250; Huntingdon Youth Football League, $500; L.H. Chance Memorial, $500; and West TN. River Basin, $2,600.

Council members approved a public records policy establishing the charges for copying or reproducing public records.

In other business, council members:

• Approved the first of two required readings to amend the Huntingdon Municipal Code to add a Drought Management Plan. The Utility Department is required by the state to adopt such a plan.

Mayor Kelley announced the Fourth Annual Costa Bassmaster High School and Junior National Fishing Tournament had an economic impact to Carroll County was greater than $225,000, according to a methodology by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.