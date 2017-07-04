McKenzie Finalizes Budget, Tax Rates

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (June 29) — McKenzie city council met Thursday afternoon in a special called meeting to hold a hearing and a second and final reading on the budget for the next fiscal year. Councilpersons also addressed other issues during the meeting.

The four present councilpersons (Charles Pruneau was absent and another seat remains vacant) approved the budget unanimously, but not without incident. Twice, Mayor Jill Holland had to intervene in a heated exchange between Councilperson Jesse Townes and Police Chief Craig Moates.

The rub was centered on the allocation of $25,000 in funds to the police department aimed at bringing base level pay for officers up to a competitive level for the area. Mayor Holland indicated the department has a problem retaining officers and the city spends over $30,000 per year training and equipping new officers.

Townes expressed his general dissatisfaction with Moates’ performance and his concerns that the chief would end up benefiting more from the funds that the other officers, who deserve the raise. Moates took noticeable exception to Townes’ remarks, saying that he disagreed with the councilperson’s assessment of his performance and that he’s “not going to reap the benefits like you are insinuating.”

Mayor Holland interjected to bring the discussion back to the subject at hand. Councilpersons ultimately decided to take a separate vote to ensure that the use of the $25,000 would be assessed by and subject to the approval of the council. Councilperson Randy Callahan abstained from that vote; Townes, Vice Mayor Hale and Councilperson Cassie Allen voted in the affirmative.

In the approved budget, property tax rates remain unchanged at $1.0955 per $100 assessed value in the municipal portions of Carroll and Henry counties and $1.1431 on the Weakley County portion of the city.

Local property taxes are expected to generate $676,000 in 2017. Local sales taxes will generate $829,000, beer taxes, $190,000; liquor taxes, $56,000; business tax, $40,000; cable T.V., $95,000, to name a few.

Intergovernmental revenues include: state sales tax, $440,000; Hall income tax, $31,000; state street aid, $150,000.

The ATS contract for redlight and speed cameras is estimated to generate $62,000.

Expenses in individual departments indicate a total of $641,450 in General Government; $1,402,302 in the Police Department; $382,000 in the Fire Department; $1,827,007 in the Street Department; $113,000 in Street Lighting; $193,950 in Parks and Recreation; $3,700 in Public Affairs; $36,000 in Tourism and Economic Development.

The Water and Sewer Department, which is a separate entity for city government, estimates revenue of $2,111,400 and expenses of $2,111,202.52 for a net result of $197.48 revenues over expenses.

The Park Theatre Fund estimates $72,000 revenues and $72,000 in expenses.

Debt Service is estimated at $240,250 in revenue and $224,150 in expenses.

The council also heard a presentation by Jim Hilborn, P.E., of GRW Engineering & Architects and Frank Tate, Executive Director of the McKenzie Industrial Board.

Hilborn explained the history and current status of the city’s wastewater system, outlining the upgrades, rehabilitation and tests that have been conducted in the past ten years and what was still left to be done. He explained that the remaining repairs would be roughly $2-2.5 million, and offered the suggestion to apply for a Rural Development loan.

Tate spoke about the limitations on the current system being a hindrance to attracting new industry, particularly large industries that would employ a substantial number of workers. He was hopeful, though, that if the city has a plan to resolve the issues, even several years down the road, he can begin to secure some businesses with long-term plans.

Hilborn and Tate strongly urged the council to move forward by allowing them to submit a Rural Development application.

Mayor Holland said that it will appear on the July agenda.

In other business, the council approved several final amendments to the 2016-17 budget.

Councilpersons extended by several feet a previously-approved amount of land to be sold to Central Refrigeration on Bruce Street.

A paving project was approved on East Magnolia and Euclid Avenue. According to the mayor, there are $75,000 worth of funds that must be allocated for paving before September.

Mayor Holland opened a single bid on construction of a storage building for the water department and the council approved that Callahan, the water liaison, and Billy Wood, department head, would look into the bid and make a final decision.

An ordinance creating rules for the splash pad was approved, and the rules are posted at the location.

Finally, the council voted to add to the agenda and accept a drought management plan for the water department.

The meeting adjourned after an hour.