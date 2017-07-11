CALENDAR

LIFELINE BLOOD DRIVES IN JULY

July 12 — Paris Healthcare, 12-5 p.m.; Savannah Battle of the Badges at Fire Station #2, 12-6 p.m.

July 13 — TN State Veterans Home, Humboldt, 12-4 p.m.

July 14 — First Baptist Church, Adamsville, 1-6. p.m.; First Baptist Church, Henderson, 2-6 p.m.; The Lift, Jackson, 12-6 p.m.

July 17 — Southside Church of Christ, Dresden, 12-6 p.m.; Decaturville Pentecostal Church, 2-6 p.m.

July 18 — Gibson Co. Library, Trenton, 12-5:30 p.m.

July 20 — Dyersburg Electric, 12-6 p.m.; Berea Mennonite Church, Rutherford, 1-6 p.m.; TN College of Applied Technology, Union City 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 21 — Simmons Bank, Kenton, 1-5 p.m.; Scotts Hill Foodland, 2-6 p.m.; TN College of Applied Technology, Crump, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 24 — Healthquest, Union City, 1-7 p.m.

July 25 — TN College, Applied Technology, Paris, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dr. Nathan Porter Library, Martin, 2-6 p.m.; Lifecare, Bruceton, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 26 — Tennova Healthcare, Jackson, 1-4 p.m.; First United Methodist Church, Gleason, 1-6 p.m.

July 27 — Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

FISH AND BBQ AT JOHNSON TEMPLE CME CHURCH

Johnson Temple CME Church, 915 W. Walnut Ave., McKenzie, will sell Fish and BBQ on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. until supplies run out. Fish plates are $8; BBQ nachos are $5; and BBQ sandwiches are $3. For orders, call 731352- 3130.

T.A.R.P. ANNUAL ADA CELEBRATION, FUNDRAISER

T.A.R.P.’s celebration of the 27th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disablilities Act is Friday, July 14 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at T.A.R.P. Inc. Center for Independent Living at 1027 Mineral Wells Ave., Suite 3, Paris.

Sheriff Monte Belew and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department will grill for $4 a plate. There will be games and prizes for 50 cents per ticket, and a 3 p.m. door prize. Must be present to win.

Proceeds go to T.A.R.P. Programs Development.

FAIRVIEW MISSIONARY BAPTIST REVIVAL

Revival services begin Monday, July 24 at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located just off Highway 22 between McKenzie and Huntingdon, and continue through Friday night. Services begin at 7 p.m. Bro. David Gargus of Wingo, Kentucky, will be the evangelist. Everyone is invited to attend.

UPCOMING CARROLL COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY EVENTS

MAGGIE MOO’S ICE CREAM TRUCK – Saturday, July 15, 1-8 p.m. – Maggie Moo’s Ice Cream Truck will be at CCHS. CCHS will receive 15 percent of the proceeds, so come on out and enjoy. The shelter will only be open until 3 p.m. that day, but the truck will remain until 8 p.m.

If you would like to drop off donations for the animals between 10-3, we are in need of good, sturdy dog toys like Kongs, ropes, Nylabones and tennis balls, as well as small plastic swimming pools, any size of sun shades, flat-backed buckets, Pedigree or Purina brand dog and puppy food, Tidy Cat 24/7 Clumping Cat Litter and Purina Cat and Kitten Chow.

BINGO – Saturday, July 15 6-9 p.m. – The Carroll County Humane Society will host Bingo at the Carroll Bank & Trust community building in Huntingdon. Concessions will be available. This is a family event and fun for all ages. Grand prize is a $100 Walmart gift card. Free admission, 50 cents per game. For more info, email cchstn@gmail.com.

SECOND ANNUAL TASTE OF CARROLL COUNTY – Saturday, July 22 6-9 p.m. – The Second Annual Taste Of Carroll County will be held at The Venue at Waddell Place, 940 Joy Sparks Road, McKenzie.

Entertainment will be Flashback Band. There were be food and silent auction items. Admission is $10 per person or one free admission if you’re entering an item.

A drawing will be held for a Yeti Tundra 45 limited edition seafoam cooler. Tickets are one for a $3 donation, two for a $5 donation, or five for a $10 donation. Get your tickets the night of the event, at the shelter, or from a volunteer.

Please email clarkc@bethelu. edu for more details or questions.

VFW POST 4939 ACTIVITIES BREAKFAST

VFW Post 4939 in McKenzie will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $7 on Saturday, July 15 from 6-10 a.m. The menu includes country ham, sausage, grilled bologna, eggs, white gravy, red-eye gravy, coffee, milk and juice.

CARROLL COUNTY HIGHWAY COMMITTEE TO MEET

The Carroll County Highway Committee meets Tuesday, July 18 at 7:30 a.m. at the Carroll County Highway Department, 14835 Hwy 22, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

BENEFIT FOR ELLEN KIRKENDOLL

A benefit for cancer patient Ellen Kirkendoll will be at VFW Post 4939 in McKenzie on Saturday, July 29. Spaghetti plates will be available for $6 from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. A silent auction will begin at 11 a.m.

From 7-11 p.m., Longshot Band will perform. Entry is $3 per person or $5 per couple. You must be 21 with I.D. to attend the concert.

For more information, call 731-352-9976.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL AT FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH

Please join us at Faith Baptist Church, 125 Wall Street, Hollow Rock, for Vacation Bible School from Sunday, July 16 through Thursday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m. each night. Classes for Pre-K through sixth grade. For more information, call VBS Director Pam Wade at 731-415-3935.

MSSD MEETING RESCHEDULED

The McKenzie Special School District Board of Education monthly meeting scheduled for July 4 is rescheduled for August 1, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

MHS SOFTBALL TRYOUTS

Tryouts for the 2017-18 McKenzie High School Lady Rebel Softball team are Wednesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 19 at McKenzie City Park from 9-11 a.m.

WATSON FAMILY REUNION

The Watson family reunion is Saturday, July 15 at the Gleason Civic Center building at 2 p.m. Please bring a dish. Families of John Wesley Watson and Mary Elizabeth Dyer are invited.

MHS GOLF PAR 3 EXTRAVAGANZA IS JULY 15

Attention all area golfers! The McKenzie High School Golf Par 3 Extravaganza benefitting MHS golf program is Saturday, July 15 at Carroll Lake Golf Course. Cost to participate in the familyoriented fun day of golf is $35 per person with three-person teams. All holes on the Carroll Lake Golf Course will be set up for par 3 action.

Registration begins at 3 p.m. with playing commencing at 4 p.m. Everyone participating in the event receives a prize.

MHS, MMS FAMILY NIGHT FUNDRAISER

On July 29, MHS, MMS baseball players are sponsoring a movie night fundraiser at MHS baseball field to assist in renovation of the MHS baseball field. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with movie start at 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of fellowship and fun! Concessions will be available for purchase. Gate admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children 4-10 and free to children under age 4.

OVERCOMERS SUPPORT GROUP

Overcomers is a support group to help individuals and families overcome and manage addiction, anger, depression, codependency and alcoholism. Overcomers meet every Tuesday night at Overflow Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Cruz Legens at 731-514-8902 or Erin Legens at 731-514-9255.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-4182772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday-Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!