WILDCAT ARCHERY

Henry County’s Frederick Signs With Bethel

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Director of Sports Information

McKENZIE (July 3) — The Bethel Wildcat Archery program signed John Colin Frederick of Henry County High School.

The son of Scott and Keran Frederick of Paris, Colin will major in Biology.

Bethel Coach Kenny Louden said, “Colin will bring a lot to the team this year with his knowledge of hunting and shooting.”