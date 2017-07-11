McKenzie City Council Agenda for July 13

Proclamation honoring Mrs. Anita Frances Hale’s 100th Birthday Appointment of city recorder Approval for GRW Engineering Firm to make application for funding from Rural Development for water/wastewater upgrades and repairs.

First reading of Ordinance 510 – an ordinance adding chapter 3 to title 20 of the McKenzie Municipal code, a code of conduct for the City of McKenzie Parks and Recreation including the McKenzie Station Splash Pad Park.

Second Reading -Discussion and approval of Ordinance No 511 “An ordinance to approve amendments to City of McKenzie 2016-2017 Budget.

Opening of street department paving bids Discussion/approval of purchase of equipment truck for water/wastewater department.

Nomination and approval of councilperson to fill vacancy in Ward 2.