McKenzie Police Reports

Driving under the Influence / driving on suspended-revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, on July 7, the officer was on regular patrol when he observed a vehicle with a non-illuminated license plate headed south on Highland Drive. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer smelled a faint odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle. Upon having knowledge that the vehicle driver, identified as James M. Entrekin, 38, Allen Street, McKenzie, had a revoked driver license for DUI out of Benton County, the officer requested Entrain to step to the rear of his vehicle. Upon smelling a strong odor of alcohol on Entrekin’s person, Entrekin told the officer that he had not drank alcohol that day but had smoked a marijuana joint earlier that day. After failing to properly perform sobriety testing, Entrekin was arrested for DUI and transported to McKenzie Hospital Emergency Room for blood testing prior to being transported to Carroll County Jail and booked for the listed offenses. Entrekin’s vehicle was towed from the scene by D& D to MPD impound lot. Entrekin was cited into Carroll County General Sessions court for the listed offense and McKenzie City Court for vehicle registration violation.

Simple possession or casual exchange / drug paraphernalia / speeding — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on July 7 at approximately 9:27 a.m., the officer initiated a traffic stop on a black-colored Toyota Ventura for speeding at 80 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana that was confirmed by MPD Patrolman Jasmin Burgess. During a search of the vehicle, officers found green, leafy plant material believed to be marijuana along with grinders, pipe, a bong and a container for the pipe. The vehicle driver, identified as Wesley A. Sliger, 22, Hawks Road, McKenzie, was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offenses.

Public intoxication / unlawful possession of a weapon / simple possession or casual exchange — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, on July 3, the officer, while patrolling eastbound on Walnut Avenue, observed a vehicle enter into my lane to pass a motorized vehicle. Upon observing the wheelchair, the officer saw what appeared to be a beer bottle between the wheelchair operator’s legs. The officer turned around and spoke with the wheelchair operator, identified as William Kevin Cummings, 52, Linden Street, McKenzie, about the absence of reflectors on his chair and noticed that the bottle was gone but saw it lying in the entrance of a driveway. The report noted that the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Cummings’s person and observed the man behaving in a confused manner. At that time, the officer arrested Cummings for public intoxication. As Cummings was being handcuffed, he informed the officer that he had a BB gun on his person. The vehicle was located and did not have any indications or markings identifying the weapon as a BB Gun. Cummings was cited with unlawful carrying of a weapon and transported to Carroll County Jail whereupon he cursed and acted belligerently. A search of Cummings property during jail intake revealed two un-prescribed pills consistent with Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone. Cummings was charged additionally with possession of schedule II. The defendant’s wheelchair was taken to MPD and logged as evidence for safekeeping.

license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, on July 3, the officer observe a white-colored, Nissan SUV traveling along Stonewall with the driver not wearing a seatbelt. Upon performing a traffic stop at the intersection of Cedar and Broadway, the officer spoke with the driver, identified as Chrystle Gayle Owens, 26, Randle Street, McKenzie. A computer check of Owens’ driver license revealed they were suspended on November 26, 2015 for failure to pay fines / costs out of Carroll County on April 25, 2015. Owens was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for driving on suspended and McKenzie City Court for seatbelt violation.

Driving on suspended-revoked driver license / speeding — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on July 4 at approximately 7:49 p.m., the officer was patrolling Park Street when radar in his vehicle detected a vehicle in front of his cruiser traveling 32 mph in a 20 mph speed zone. In light of children playing outside at the time, the officer stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Booker Street. A computer check of the license of driver Kevin Lynn Sawyers, 48, Magnolia Avenue, McKenzie, revealed they were revoked for failure to satisfy fines in Carroll County General Sessions Court on September 13, 2011. The officer arrested Sawyers for driving on revoked second offense. The report noted that Sawyers also had a citation for violation of probation out of Carroll County. Sawyers was arrested and transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offenses.

Move over law — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, On July 7, the officer conducted a traffic stop on a maroon-colored, Ford F-150 on highway 22 south at approximately 1:06 p.m. due to vehicle’s driver not moving over into the left lane while passing an officer who was administering a traffic stop on another vehicle. The report noted that the driver, identified as Michael Wade Barker, 57, Rock Hill Road, Sharon, had sufficient distance and time to safely move over but failed to do so. The officer cited Barker into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense.

Financial responsibility law / move over law — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on July 8 while backing up a fellow MPD officer, Sergeant Winberry observed a vehicle fail to change into the left lane to move over for an officer. Upon asking the driver, identified as Curtis Eugene Martin 52, North Highland Street, Paris, why he did not move over, Martin said he did not know that he had to do so. At that time Martin provided the officer with his driver license but could not produce proof of vehicle insurance. Martin later told the officer that he did not have insurance. After dispatch revealed that Martin had a previous citation for insurance violation, he was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense and his vehicle was towed from the scene to MPD impound lot by D& D Wrecker Service.

Reckless endangerment / speeding — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on July 7 at approximately 4:52 a.m., the officer was running radar on Highland Drive when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed pass another vehicle in extreme fog. Radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 78 mph in a 40 mph speed zone. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the officer, utilizing blue lights and siren, was forced to drive in a cautionary manner, finally stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Cole Street and Highway 22 heading towards Weakley County. The driver, identified as Alfonso Aguilar Vega, 23, Mockingbird Avenue, Henry, told the officer that he was in a hurry because he was going to be late for work. Asked by the officer to provide his driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration, Vega stated that he had just purchased the vehicle and did not know if it was insured. The officer charged Vega with the listed offenses.