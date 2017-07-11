McKenzie Schools Open August 1

McKENZIE — Students in the McKenzie Special School District begin the 2017-18 school year on Tuesday, August 1 at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 11:15 a.m. The regular schedule of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. begins August 2.

New student registration is Monday, July 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for high school students. All new students need proof of residency and the Tennessee Immunization Certificate.

All McKenzie High School students may pick up their schedule on Monday, July 24, which is the only day for any schedule changes.

School cafeterias open for breakfast Tuesday, August 1 with the addition of lunch beginning August 2. Lunch prices are $1,75 for grades K-4 and $2 for grades 5-12. Reduced prices are $.40 for all grades. Extra milk is $.50 per carton. Students eligible for free or reduced prices last year remain eligible until new applications are processed. Breakfast is free of charge for all students K-12 during the 30-minute time of 7:15 to 7:45 a.m.

In accordance with state law, a child entering school for the first time must present three documents: birth certificate or official evidence of date of birth, evidence of a current physical exam, and evidence of state-required immunization.

A child entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before August 15, 2017.

Parent orientation is: Elementary School (Pre-K to 4th Grade) – Thursday, July 27, Meet the Teacher, 4 to 6:30 p.m.; Middle School (5th to 8th Grade) – Orientation between 4 and 7 p.m.; High School, ninth grade orientation, 6:30 p.m. in the Theater.