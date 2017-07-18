CALENDAR

GLEASON ROTARY CLUB BLOOD DRIVE

The Gleason Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive at the Gleason First United Methodist Church on July 26 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. If you gave blood in June or July, register to win a Polaris Ranger 500 from Bob’s House of Honda.

ANNUAL MERIDIAN PICNIC

The Annual Meridian Picnic is Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Meridian Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Meridian Road in Greenfield. For more information, contact Derek Mitchell at 731-819-0482.

JOHNSON TEMPLE CME CHURCH FUNDRAISER

Johnson Temple CME Church in McKenzie fundraiser is Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. They will be selling ribeye sandwiches, hot dogs, and hamburgers. For more information, call 731-393-0072 or 865-406-9889.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL, ANTIQUE CAR & TRACTOR SHOW

The Eighth Annual Ice Cream Social & Antique Car & Tractor Show will fill historic downtown Paris on Saturday, July 29, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association (DPA), the event benefits the Paris Henry County Arts Council and the Downtown Paris Association.

Wristbands are available for a minimum donation of $10 for adults or $5 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased from the DPA, the Arts Council, ice cream booth partners or at the event.

4:30 p.m. Kids Ice Cream Eating Contest 5 p.m. Adults Ice Cream Eating Contest 5:30 p.m. Kids Frozen T-Shirt Contest 6 p.m. Adults Frozen T-Shirt Contest Entry for each contest is a $5 donation.

FRIENDLY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST HEAVEN OR HELL SUPPER

The Friendly Church of God in Christ, 833 W. Walnut St., McKenzie, Heaven or Hell Supper is Friday, July 21 at 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $7. Heaven or Hell plate is $8. The public is invited. For tickets, see any member.

FIRST BAPTIST IN BRUCETON NEW LIFE CONFERENCE

First Baptist Church in Bruceton welcomes you to a New Life Conference. You only have one life to live, make it count. Service times: July 23 at 9:24 a.m. and July 24-26 at 7 p.m.

ALLEN-ABBOTT-FURR REUNION

The Allen-Abbott-Furr Reunion is Saturday, July 29 at noon at Mallard’s Restaurant in Huntingdon. They will order from the menu.

LIFELINE BLOOD DRIVES IN JULY

July 25

TN College, Applied Technology, Paris, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dr. Nathan Porter Library, Martin, 2-6 p.m.

Lifecare, Bruceton, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 26

Tennova Healthcare, Jackson, 1-4 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, Gleason, 1-6 p.m.

Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

FAIRVIEW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH REVIVAL

Revival services begin Monday, July 24 at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located just off Highway 22 between McKenzie and Huntingdon, and continue through Friday night. Services begin at 7 p.m. Bro. David Gargus of Wingo, Kentucky, will be the evangelist. Everyone is invited to attend.

UPCOMING CARROLL COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY EVENTS

SECOND ANNUAL TASTE OF CARROLL COUNTY – Saturday, July 22 6-9 p.m. – The Second Annual Taste Of Carroll County is at The Venue at Waddell Place, 940 Joy Sparks Road, McKenzie.

Entertainment will be Flashback Band. There will be food and silent auction items. Admission is $10 per person or one free admission if you’re entering an item.

A drawing will be held for a Yeti Tundra 45 limited edition seafoam cooler. Tickets are one for a $3 donation, two for a $5 donation, or five for a $10 donation. Get your tickets the night of the event, at the shelter, or from a volunteer.

Please email clarkc@bethelu. edu for more details or questions.

BENEFIT FOR ELLEN KIRKENDOLL

A benefit for cancer patient Ellen Kirkendoll will be at VFW Post 4939 in McKenzie on Saturday, July 29. Spaghetti plates will be available for $6 from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. A silent auction will begin at 11 a.m.

From 7-11 p.m., Longshot Band will perform. Entry is $3 per person or $5 per couple. You must be at least 21 with I.D. to attend the concert.

For more information, call 731-352-9976.

MCKENZIE SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING RESCHEDULED

The McKenzie Special School District Board of Education monthly meeting scheduled for July 4 is rescheduled for August 1, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

REVIVAL – CARTER’S CHAPEL UMC

Carter’s Chapel United Methodist Church is hosting a revival, July 23-26. The speakers are Tammy Blankenship at 7 p.m. Sunday, following a 6 p.m. fellowship meal; Monday, 7 p.m., Trent Sellers; Tuesday, Steve Martin; Wednesday, Tony Newman. The church is located five miles from McLemoresville off Terry Road.

MHS, MMS FAMILY NIGHT FUNDRAISER

On July 29, MHS, MMS baseball players are sponsoring a movie night fundraiser at MHS baseball field to assist in renovation of the MHS baseball field. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with movie starting at 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of fellowship and fun! Concessions will be available for purchase. Gate admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children 4-10 and free to children under age 4.

OVERCOMERS SUPPORT GROUP

Overcomers is a support group to help individuals and families overcome and manage addiction, anger, depression, codependency and alcoholism. Overcomers meet every Tuesday night at Overflow Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Cruz Legens at 731-514-8902 or Erin Legens at 731-514-9255.

HUNTINGDON SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET

Huntingdon School Board convenes Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m. in the Superintendent’s Office, 585 High Street.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., in the former railroad depot building.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-4182772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday-Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!

July 27